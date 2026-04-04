Why the Bengals are actually acing their pivotal offseason (so far)

In a surprising twist, this Bengals offseason hasn't been that bad. In what might be the team’s most critical offseason yet, the Bengals have actually been delivering better than expected so far.

From re-signings to new additions, moves are being made to hopefully turn around the team’s luck this year. Here’s why the Bengals are acing this offseason, so far anyway.

Bengals retained multiple veterans on manageable contracts

Dalton Risner’s re-signing was the news fans were most excited to hear. Risner has been a crucial piece of one of Burrow’s better offensive lines, so it was key to keep him in place. Right guard had been a problem position for years until Risner's arrival.

Hanging onto practice squad veteran Jalen Davis was a massive bargain, too. Davis flourished as the starting nickelback during the second half of the 2025 campaign. He's an excellent veteran presence in the locker room, and his steadiness in the slot freed up Dax Hill to play at his best-suited position as a boundary cornerback.

And we can't forget about Joe Flacco. Granted, staying in Cincinnati may not have been what he wanted, but it's nice to have such a quality QB2. With Jake Browning’s departure, keeping Flacco became an even smarter choice. Flacco is a fan favorite, who played well in Burrow’s absence. Flacco has a 61.7% completion percentage at 41 years old, so this is an A+ signing.

Most needs on defense were addressed swiftly in free agency

The team has been actively participating in free agency. While the defensive line got better with Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, we'll focus on a few other strong mentions in particular.

Bryan Cook is probably the strongest team addition so far. It's not a surprise that the Bengals need help in the secondary, and this signing proves that they are doing something to remedy the safety room. Last year alone Cook had 50 solo tackles. Plus, he’s coming from the Chiefs, so bonus points there. Welcome home Bryan!

Safety Kyle Dugger, who played for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers last season, is a more recent acquisition. He's played more as a box safety, yet he could challenge Davis for snaps at nickelback.

Dugger had 29 solo tackles and two interceptions in 2025, and has a clear knack for splash plays. He's bound to help this Bengals defense with his skill set. Dugger even picked off Joe Flacco last season, for a return of 73 yards leading to a Pittsburgh touchdown.

Hopefully, the smart moves continue from the Bengals front office in the NFL Draft. And would it be too much to ask for just one veteran linebacker?