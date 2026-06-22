Why the Bengals have the most realistic chance of taking AFC North crown in 2026

Every team in the AFC North is undergoing massive changes this offseason, so much so that each will look different come Fall. However, the Cincinnati Bengals are the only team not in the midst of a coaching change.

In what is always a competitive division, it's going to be a tossup as to who will emerge as the leader. It's looking more like the Bengals' to lose, but it's worth diving into each team to get a real lay of the land.

From Myles Garrett’s Cleveland Browns departure to Trey Hendrickson switching from one AFC North team to another, there’s a lot to unpack. So, let’s analyze who will realistically win the AFC North this upcoming season.

Baltimore Ravens

Whenever the Bengals play the Ravens, it is guaranteed to be a close, competitive clash, and 2026 will be no different. The Ravens have an explosive offense, and an impressive roster overall, so they are undoubtedly contenders. The Ravens have been making acquisitions this offseason as well, from Jaylinn Hawkins to Trey Hendrickson to improve their defense.

Not to mention, the Ravens almost made the playoffs last season, missing their opportunity due to a missed field goal. Between the goal of playoffs and Lamar Jackson’s skill set, the Ravens will be one to beat in the Fall.

Cincinnati Bengals

This team has undoubtedly been met with the most change this offseason. The Bengals have had a few key departures, like Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, and Cam Taylor-Britt. Despite the departures, the offense remains strong, and Joe Burrow himself has expressed optimism for the coming season, and certainly has the talent to back it up.

However, Al Golden’s defense is going to look completely different next season. Between new arrivals like Dexter Lawrence and Bryan Cook, it’s clear the front office did something to fix the defense issues. This year’s draft picks consisted of many defensive players as well, so if everything comes together, this will be a well-rounded Bengals team for the first time in years.

Cleveland Browns

While the Browns may have a strong defense, the offense struggled last season, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders having a 56.6% completion percentage. While the Browns' record was 5-12 last season, things will look different for them as well in the Fall. With Sanders entering his second year in the NFL, it’s likely that the offense will begin to click under new coach Todd Monken; that is, if he wins the starting job.

However the biggest hurdle to the Browns succeeding this season, would be the departure of Myles Garrett. The Browns defense is strong as it is, but Garrett’s presence on the field tended to stop any offense in their tracks.

Pittsburgh Steelers

This offseason the Steelers were able to sign Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal. Rodgers has been one of the better quarterbacks that the Steelers have had over the past few years, so him being back makes the offense more competitive. Last season, Rodgers had 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. Not to mention, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt are still around.

In addition, the Steelers did take the AFC North last season with Rodgers as quarterback, so it is very possible that it happens again. But given that the Steelers will inevitably have a harder schedule this year, it could very well leave the AFC North open.

Final Answer: While it won’t be simple, the odds are pointing to the Bengals taking the AFC North. This is one of the most productive offseasons that the Bengals have had in the Joe Burrow era. They are actually addressing their issues, and are totally changing the defensive roster, which was their issue the last few years. After all, if Burrow has high hopes for 2026, why shouldn’t we believe him?