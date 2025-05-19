Wild 2025 projection has Bengals just scraping into playoffs

The past two years have been disappointing for the Cincinnati Bengals, to say the least. Despite the team finishing with winning records in 2023 and 2024, the Bengals have failed to reach the postseason and considering the talent level in Cincinnati, that's unacceptable.

The problem has been the Bengals' slow starts, which have come back to burn them in each of the past two seasons. It hasn't mattered that the team has looked downright dangerous and would have been the team others would least liked to have faced, if you don't get to the playoffs, you don't have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

Bengals fans are hoping that changes in 2025 and, if Pro Football Network's recent projection is accurate, the tides will turn in Cincinnati. PFN's recent simulation might not have had Cincinnati winning the AFC North, instead giving the division title to the Ravens, who finish with a 12-5 record. That being said, the Bengals are still projected to sneak into the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

"The Bengals finished 9-8 for the second straight season, but made the playoffs as the final Wild Card this time. The Steelers’ streak of non-losing seasons came to a crashing halt, but note that this simulation doesn’t yet include Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback. Meanwhile, the Browns went 3-14, which would be their second straight season with that record."

Bengals hit with low playoff ceiling in bold 2025 prediction

While a third straight 9-8 finish would be frustrating given the talent the Bengals have on offense, at least this projection has Cincy making it to the playoffs this time. While 2023 was an odd year due to Joe Burrow missing half the season, it truly felt that if the Bengals could have gotten into the postseason last year, they'd have been a team that no one wanted to face.

It felt like the offense was at its deadliest, the defense had slowly figured things out, and they'd have been a tough out for whichever team had to face them in the wild card round. That would have been the Bills, who many had predicted to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

We know now that the Chiefs ended up making it to the Super Bowl (again) but the one team that has shown they're able to compete with Kansas City in the playoffs is none other than the Bengals so who knows what could have happened? It was a huge missed opportunity and hopefully fans don't have to play the 'What if' game in 2025.