Window may be closing on Bengals' next potential blockbuster trade

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a busy offseason. They have made significant upgrades on defense by trading for Dexter Lawrence, signing Boye Mafe, and signing Bryan Cook. We're heading into the season with a better-than-average defense on paper, and that means that if the offense delivers, we could see a deep playoff run.

Joe Burrow's offense is one of the best in the league. Last season, Cincinnati were sixth in terms of passing yards per game (ESPN). However, their running game didn't carry the same threat. They were 28th in rushing yards per game, and even though Chase Brown individually had a decent season, it wasn't good enough.

As much as we like to believe Burrow can do it all by himself, if we want a Super Bowl, he needs everyone around him to deliver too.

Bengals have been linked to an Alvin Kamara trade

Alvin Kamara is one name who could see a move before the trade deadline. The Bengals have been linked to Kamara, as they consider upgrading at running back alongside Brown.

However, if they are to make a move, it seems as though time might be running out for the Bengals to go after Kamara. Saints head coach Kellen Moore hinted recently that Kamara may be part of the Saints' offense in 2026. Quoted by Yahoo Sports, Moore said: "He’s on the roster, and we’re excited about him, and we keep preparing the right way, and I’m excited to get him into the fold with Travis."

It is also understood that Kamara himself has begun to plan for life on the Saints' roster next season too. His agent, Brad Cicala, recently told NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo that he plans to stay...

"We plan on playing for the Saints in 2026." Brad Cicala, Kamara's Agent

The Bengals should consider moving for Kamara

As we've seen, last season's rushing stats were not good. Running an offense is so much easier for a quarterback when the defense is planning for both the rush and the pass, but against Cincy last year, it was pass, pass, and pass again.

If the Bengals want to provide Burrow with the best possible opportunity for success, they should use some of the cap space they gained from his recent contract restructure to pay for Kamara. A one-two punch of Kamara and Chase Brown would be electric, making the Bengals not only a threat through the air but on the ground, too.