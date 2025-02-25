WWE superstar blasts Bengals for failing Joe Burrow during Monday Night Raw

By now, most people are familiar with the way the Bengals' 2024 season played out. If not, here's the CliffsNotes version: Star quarterback Joe Burrow was excellent, but the team as a whole was underwhelming and ended up missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, despite the fact that Burrow led the league in completions, passing yards and touchdowns and was named an MVP finalist.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati's struggles were highlighted in front of an international audience during the most recent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Raw was in Cincinnati this week, and WWE superstar Logan Paul used the opportunity to take a shot at Burrow and the Bengals.

Logan Paul bodyslams Cincinnati for wasting Joe Burrow's talent

After receiving a cold reception, Paul called out the fans in attendance and then quickly turned his attention to the team.

"You guys waste talent, just look at what you did to Joe Burrow," Paul said. Unsurprisingly, his comment was met with a chorus of boos from the Cincinnati faithful.

Raw is in Cincinnati tonight.



Logan Paul says we are wasting Joe Burrow’s talent.



Logan Paul is one of the most unlikeable superstars in the WWE currently, but that doesn't mean he's wrong. As an organization, the Bengals have failed to maximize the team around Burrow, which is why at least one popular pundit expects Burrow to eventually request a trade out of Cincinnati.

Burrow obviously doesn't want to see his own talent go to waste on a team that isn't a legitimate contender, which is why he's been extremely vocal about the team needing to lock up key contributors like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson on long-term deals.

Keeping Burrow happy is the top priority for the Bengals, so the pressure is on this offseason. Perhaps there might even be a bit more pressure now that they were called out publicly in front of millions of people on Raw.