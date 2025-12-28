4 winners (and 1 loser) for Bengals in Week 17 deletion of Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals returned home in Week 17 after routing the Dolphins and proceeded to beat the Arizona Cardinals in similar fashion on Sunday by a score of 37-14.

It almost didn't feel that close. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase did their usual things, executing at an elite level against a hapless Cardinals defense. Cincinnati's D came to play again amid a late-season resurgence, shutting down Arizona on the ground especially, and through the air.

Lots of Bengals winners. Not many losers. That's what happens when the scoreboard is this lopsided.

Winner: Joe Burrow

Nothing better than seeing Joe Shiesty remind the rest of the NFL that he's still HIM, and put the ol' ball cap on early with the game well in hand. Burrow didn't need the full 60 minutes to throw for 305 yards on 24-for-31 passing and two TDs.

If memory serves, Joe checked to this play that resulted in Ja'Marr being wide-open for his second TD catch of the afternoon. When you're manipulating things like this, you're feeling it.

Winner: Dax Hill

As exceptional as DJ Turner has been in establishing himself as a lockdown boundary cornerback, Dax Hill is just as formidable opposite him.

In fact, prior to garbage time, Hill recorded at least two, possibly three pass breakups on four targets and didn't allow a single completion. He was asked to mark up highly drafted Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and their prolific tight end, Trey McBride. Hill was up to the task and then some.

Any aspirations Arizona had of playing catch-up on Sunday were dashed by Dax.

Winner: Bengals' pass blocking unit

Bang-up job by the fellas in the trenches for the most part. Even when Burrow was forced off his spot, and got sacked a few times, the play up front was still good enough to light up the Cards.

Early numbers from PFF show that left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. got tagged with three of the five pressures Cincinnati's offensive line let up. Good thing he has a contract year on the horizon to further cement his status at that key position. OBJ has had a fine season overall. Not worried about him.

The highest-graded blocker upon initial evaluation, though? Right guard Dalton Risner. Can't re-sign him fast enough.

Dalton Risner is continuing his run of elite play today vs. the Cardinals, per PFF initial charting.



He was the Bengals highest graded offensive player overall in the first half with a run block grade of 73.5 and allowed only 1 hurry on 26 pass block chances.



Priority re-sign. https://t.co/qVwkDSqdgo — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 28, 2025

Winner: Cody Ford

If for no other reason than the fact that Cody Ford is not the best blocker in the world, but shoot, might be a secret weapon in the offense!?

Big catch for the big man ‼️



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/dmvTg389Qx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

Happy Birthday, Cody! No really, it's his 29th birthday today. And what a way to celebrate!

Loser: Geno Stone

If Risner can't be re-signed fast enough, the Bengals can't boot Geno Stone out the door fast enough. What a flop of a free-agent signing.

The umpteenth example of Stone's lack of willingness or ability to tackle was on full display when Michael Wilson found the end zone in the second quarter:

14 puts +7 on the board.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/qAImJxasRy — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 28, 2025

Not to dwell too much. Pretty sure everyone knows Stone ain't for long in the Queen City. Just really looking forward to an upgrade at the other safety spot next to Jordan Battle.

Geno Stone has 2 of the Bengals' 3 charted missed tackles today



Been a really strong tackling day for players who could play future roles on this defense



Coverage has been absolutely lights out - 2 coverage-aided sacks in close proximity to finish the 3rd quarter — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) December 28, 2025

More Bengals News and Analysis