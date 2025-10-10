Zac Taylor's injury updates on key Bengals reveal ugly outlook for Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals are widely listed as two-touchdown underdogs for Sunday's Week 6 showdown at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers. Turns out the trade for new quarterback Joe Flacco did little to move the expert perception meter.

Making matters worse is the final injury report that came out on Friday. Head coach Zac Taylor broke some seriously bad news at the podium involving at least a couple key Bengals who may not be able to contribute in Green Bay.

Buckle up, Who Dey Nation. Looks like Flacco may have to win via shootout without one of his best weapons.

Final Week 6 Bengals injury report lists Ja'Marr Chase as questionable, Shemar Stewart doubtful

If this isn't the last thing Bengals fans needed to hear. In addition to indicating rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild is questionable to play — well done playing him injured in garbage time last week, team! — there was more bad news to be had about superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Shemar Stewart.

There was hope that Stewart would suit up for the first time since getting hurt in Week 2. Turns out that's doubtful to happen. What's more concerning is Chase's status after a sudden illness sent him home.

More details on Ja'Marr Chase from Zac Taylor:



Was sick last night. Came in today for meetings and walkthrough. Taylor sent him home after due to the illness. Will be listed as questionable for Sunday. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 10, 2025

Packers superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons was just singing Chase's praises as a "jaguar" or "hippo" who you don't mess with. The whole compelling premise of Flacco moving to Cincinnati from Cleveland was to sling it all over the yard to Chase and Tee Higgins.

Not that Higgins isn't capable of being a WR1-caliber weapon, but Chase is, as Parsons put it, a "different breed."

It was already going to be a tough assignment for the Bengals' offensive line against Parsons and another dynamo on the opposite edge, Rashan Gary. If Cincinnati's rushing attack continues to stall out, and Chase isn't in action to threaten Green Bay's secondary, Parsons and Gary are liable to have their way by wreaking havoc on the statuesque Flacco.

Bummer enough that Stewart will be out. The only positive there is that he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Must be getting close. Taylor's bigger-picture strategy might be to make sure Stewart is ready to contribute in Week 7, when the Bengals host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Football gods, you've already taken Joe Burrow away from us Who Dey Heads. Don't tell me we're going to be robbed of seeing Chase play on one of the 17 days out of the 365 in a calendar year when he's supposed to be suited up in stripes.

