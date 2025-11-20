Zac Taylor just kicked the door wide-open for stunning Joe Burrow comeback

So you're telling me there's a chance! The Cincinnati Bengals are on the ropes at 3-7 entering Week 12's showdown against the 9-2 New England Patriots, but it's at least possible Joe Burrow could start.

After Burrow went through practice in full and got his first 11-on-11 work since his major turf toe injury, Taylor made a local radio appearance in Cincinnati to address the superstar QB's status.

With Joe Flacco banged up and Jake Browning as the only other option on the quarterback depth chart, the Bengals sure could use Burrow versus the Pats. Could it actually happen?

Zac Taylor doesn't deny Joe Burrow could return for Bengals in Week 12 vs. Patriots

As captured by SI's James Rapien, Zac Taylor talked to Thom Brennaman of Cincinnati's WLW 700 radio about Joe Burrow. Their dialogue revolved around Burrow's competitive will to get back on the field, and while Taylor stopped short of saying Joe Brrr would suit up, he didn't dismiss the notion either.

A really good back and forth here between Zac Taylor and Thom Brennaman.



The door appears open for Joe Burrow to return on Sunday.



Full Interview: https://t.co/XXbX3zACTd pic.twitter.com/k3fMEqD4Nz — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 20, 2025

"TB: Is there a chance that he plays Sunday?

ZT: I'm not there yet. One day of practice isn't going to lead to that decision yet. We'll use the time we have at our disposal and come at the best decision we can.

TB: Will this be a situation where...Joe Burrow might come to you and say, 'Hey, you know, coach...I'm ready to go!'

ZT: Oh yeah. Yeah! And that's my job, to balance all the information and protect the player, and make the vest decision possible. [...] I wish I had that decision today. I'm going to take in all the information and make sure it's the best one for Joe and our team and we'll go from there."

Combine that with this little nugget from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who said the people he knows in Cincy haven't dismissed the possibility of Burrow playing on Sunday, and it sure sounds like Burrow could be under center against New England!

From @GMFB: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow was a full participant yesterday, but how does he come back today? Plus, key injuries for TNF tonight. pic.twitter.com/MNY4y0A6w8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2025

Spicy and enticing indeed. This ramp-up stage could precede Burrow's actual return for Thanksgiving Day against the Ravens, but by then, if the Bengals are 3-8, then the season may really be over.

The problem is, if Burrow doesn't ball out right away, Cincinnati has little chance of knocking off the Pats given the alternatives at QB.

Flacco is 40 years old and has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Although he did gut it out to throw for 470 yards in an inspired performance against the Bears in Week 9, it wasn't enough to win. Then, Flacco looked like a shell of himself in this past Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

What makes this whole Burrow situation really precarious is the fact that Flacco played so well in his stead, yet couldn't manage better than a 1-4 record. Big thanks to Duke Tobin and the defense!

All indications are that even if he does play, Burrow will have a modified offense because of his decreased mobility. In other words, he isn't yet 100% and needs to wear a protective metal of some kind in his cleat to protect that still-healing toe.

I love that Burrow wants to be back with his guys and play ball. At the same time, unless he can play at the elite level he typically does from October through early January each year right away, it'll be near-impossible for Cincinnati to run the table and make the playoffs.

Let's face it. The Bengals need to win all their remaining games just to have a chance at the playoffs. They're three full games behind the Steelers for the AFC North lead, and trail seventh-place Jacksonville by the same margin for the final Wild Card berth.

More Bengals News and Analysis