Zac Taylor said what every Bengals fan knew about Joe Burrow after Thanksgiving win

Zac Taylor knows the ceiling for anything he can accomplish as Cincinnati Bengals head coach hinges on the health of Joe Burrow. Thanksgiving was a reminder to Taylor for how grateful he should be for his franchise quarterback.

Burrow came back from his awful turf toe injury way earlier than expected, orchestrated two second-half touchdown drives, and the Bengals stunned the Ravens 32-14 in Baltimore.

Well maybe it wasn't so shocking for Burrow, Taylor, or the Cincinnati locker room. But I mean, five turnovers forced by that atrocious Bengals defense? There's no way you could've convinced me that'd happen before kickoff.

Anyway, I loved the endorsement Taylor gave Burrow afterwards, which affirmed that the Bengals will stick with No. 9 until the wheels fall off.

Not that I would personally trade Joe Burrow, but mere hours before it became a national talking point, I had a hot take about a hypothetical blockbuster New York Jets trade that I thought had legs.

The Jets have their five first-round picks in the next two drafts. Given Burrow's injury history, Cincinnati's historic frugality, and the war chest of assets Gang Green has, it seemed logical after the trade deadline that New York could try to Hail Mary a Godfather offer for Burrow's services.

Welp, if Thanksgiving reminded Who Dey Nation of anything, it's how much of a giant Band-Aid/eraser/franchise-changer Joe Burrow is. And Taylor once again implied his QB is the best on the planet at the postgame podium.

"You wouldn't trade him for anybody. When you got the guy out there that you wouldn't trade for anybody, there is this different confidence."#Bengals pic.twitter.com/Gj5qQNHXIf — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) November 28, 2025

There's something about the juice Joe Burrow brings to a football team that can't be replicated. Joe Flacco played phenomenally in Burrow's stead while he recovered from turf toe surgery. The defense couldn't pick up the slack. Flacco sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, and couldn't make enough plays once the defense started to come around.

The Bengals' inability to play complementary football has destroyed them in recent years. This comeback by Burrow and the sudden ascent of the defense could combine to launch Cincinnati into a full-blown resurgence that's giving me mental whiplash.

That type of rebound, resilience, and collective rallying is what you get with a one-of-one superstar QB like Burrow. It's an intangible X-factor that doesn't appear on the elemental chart.

In all likelihood, it's too little, too late for the 2025 season. Despite an outside chance to win the AFC North, so much has to go right for the Bengals, starting with running the table to end the year on a six-game winning streak.

Anything is possible with Joe Burrow under center, though. I'm just glad Taylor reiterated that, because as much as I love Joe Brrr, five first-round picks plus a key player or two? How do you not at least listen to that trade, knowing that Burrow is one injury away from maybe never being the same player?

At least that's what one side of my brain says. The other says no way. Not a chance. Never in a million years will the Bengals trade Joe Burrow. The way this man continues to defy the odds, storm back from injuries, and still take names and kick rears on the gridiron is nothing short of remarkable. Never seen anything quite like it. Or anyone quite like him.

Joe is indeed HIM. Should maybe change his name to Joseph Lee Himothy Burrow. Nice ring to it.

Thanksgiving proved that as long as he's in action, Cincinnati has a chance at the Super Bowl. Don't let Joe get hot now, rest of NFL!!

