Zion Young falling to Bengals would test Duke Tobin's restraint

The Cincinnati Bengals pick ninth in the second round tonight, with the 41st overall pick. And there is an increasing possibility that an ideal defensive fit could fall to them. But will the Bengals leap?

After a willing and dealing first round, there is still a lot of talent left on the board, which should leave Cincinnati with an intriguing choice.

One possible decision they might have to make is about an intriguing prospect who fits perfectly into the paradigm that Duke Tobin, in this personnel department, loves.

Zion Young’s fall puts Bengals on alert

One of the better defensive ends in this year's draft, former Missouri defensive end Zion Young, is still on the board after an exciting first round.

Young still being on the board after the first round is a surprise, albeit not an earth-shattering one. However, watching Malachi Lawrence go to the Dallas Cowboys with the 23rd overall pick, so far ahead of Young, was an eye-opener.

Young ranked 22nd on NFL.com’s overall rankings, whereas Lawrence came in at 43. ESPN's Matt Miller predicts that the Bengals will pass on Young player and go with Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood in his latest mock draft.

Unfortunately, Miller has a personal favorite, Treydan Stukes, off the board at 36 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Young ranks sixth on Miller’s best players available list this morning.

If another team does not select the Mizzou edge rusher with one of the eight picks before the Bengals are on the clock, Tobin and the personnel department must answer the question of Young versus the field. There will be a temptation for them to take the former Tigers defensive standout.

Why Young feels like a Bengals fit

Young would fit perfectly into what the Bengals and the defensive coordinator, Al Golden, want to do with their edge defenders, who can also move down to defensive tackle on passing downs.

Furthermore, Young is one of the most underrated pass rushers in this year’s draft, ranking second behind only David Bailey in pressure rate. Young would bring the chaos to the proceedings that they hoped to have from Stewart, but with better results and production.

Young risks redundancy, but also potential for Bengals

Yes, the Bengals already have Shemar Stewart, who is a similar type of player. Nevertheless, he would be an upgrade over the former first-round pick, but with a second-round price tag.

If Tobin cannot help himself, the Bengals could try to package a deal that would send Stewart to another team for an extra third or fourth round this year.

But perhaps that would be too much maneuvering and forethought to ask of the Bengals' front office after all the deals they've already made this offseason. Or maybe it could be the type of move this incarnation of the win-now mode Cincinnati Bengals could embrace.

Either way, the Bengals may indeed pass on Young. Hopefully, for Stukes. However, it won't be until after extensive deliberation in their draft room.