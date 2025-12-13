2 reasons why Joe Burrow can’t fix the Bengals, and 1 big reason why he can

Joe Burrow’s recovery, and seeing him back on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals after having turf toe surgery in September, is surreal. Burrow could've easily sat out the rest of the season to preserve his long-term future, but as Who Dey Nation and the rest of the NFL knows, he's not wired that way.

On the one hand, Burrow gives this team the best chance of winning, but why rush back to a losing season, where playoff chances are slim to none?

"For the love of the game" is the easy answer. However, Joe Brrr seems to be questioning that himself of late as the Bengals veer toward another irrelevant season.

So can Joe Burrow fix the mess that the Bengals continue to mire themselves in? Let's explore that question below.

Can’t fix - Joe Burrow created a Super Bowl standard the Bengals can't match

We all know that Joe Burrow holds himself to really high expectations. Even if a loss isn’t his fault, he always takes accountability and even more blame than he should. If this team wants to see playoffs in the future, he essentially needs to be perfect at all times and never make a mistake.

Hypothetically, to make this season competitive again, Burrow needs to play perfect, win out, and hope other AFC teams lose; this is a tall order, and it seems to be the case season after season.

Burrow coming back to play this season shows you everything you need to know about him, but not even he can be perfect at all times.

Can’t fix - The defense and coaching changes are likely years away

These two factors are out of Burrow’s control, and these have arguably been the issues the last few years. The problems of the defense and coaching won’t disappear now that Burrow is back. This defense is ranked last in the league overall after yet another season filled with errors.

It’s the same story for the coaches. Zac Taylor and Al Golden have had their moments, but ultimately both have struggled to inspire their players to execute at a consistent-enough level to contend for the posteason.

Burrow can put up all the points he wants, but without a solid defense and coaching, it will never be enough. Although speculation is swirling about Taylor's future, there are also rumors that both Taylor and Golden will get at least another year.

Can - He’s Joe Burrow

Call it false hope, wishful thinking, whatever you want, but with Joe Burrow as the quarterback, anything is possible.

Burrow has been what gives this team a fighting chance these last six years. Fans feel a sense of calmness when the ball is in his hands, and he ultimately thrives under pressure in the toughest of circumstances.

Week 14 against Buffalo was not Burrow’s best game by any means, and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw his back-to-back interceptions. However, those two picks do not take away from everything he has done for to the team, fan base, and city; he’s the key to their success and everyone knows it.

Ultimately, the season began 2-0 with Burrow starting, and each year he gets better, even when he’s battling injuries. Whether it’s connecting with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Mike Gesicki for a touchdown, Burrow’s precision is unmatched.

Those elite abilities will keep the team afloat and relevant as long as Burrow is healthy. But again, at what point has he had enough and goes full Carson Palmer mode?

Suppose we'll all find out soon enough.

