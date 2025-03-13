Many of the NFL's top free agents have already signed fresh contracts. However, there are still plenty of impactful players available on the open market.

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a relatively quiet start to free agency, but they still have several key areas that they need to address. Here's a look at two still-available free agents at major positions of need that the Bengals should target.

Za'Darius Smith, Edge rusher

It's no secret that the Bengals need help at edge rusher. They needed help at the position before Sam Hubbard retired and Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade. If Hendrickson gets traded, the need for additional edge rushers becomes dire. Even with Hendrickson still in the picture, the Bengals need to add another reliable pass-rusher, and veteran Za'Darius Smith would fit the bill.

Bengals fans are familiar with Smith, as he spent the first several seasons of his career with the rival Baltimore Ravens, and also spent time with the Cleveland Browns.

Smith is 32, and probably past his prime, but he showed that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank in 2024 by recording nine total sacks -- five with the Browns and four with the Lions. That number would have been second, behind Hendrickson, on the Bengals. Cincinnati would certainly benefit from that added aggression on the edge.

If available at a reasonable rate, Smith could be a good addition for the Bengals.

Teven Jenkins, Guard

Cincinnati desperately needs to bolster the offensive line in front of star quarterback Joe Burrow. As a team, the Bengals allowed 48 sacks last season, which was tied for the seventh-most league-wide. The addition of Teven Jenkins could help.

Jenkins spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears after they selected him in the second round (No. 39 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he started in 38 games for the Bears during that time. Jenkins has experience playing all along the offensive line, and that versatility could be beneficial for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is reportedly interested in signing Jenkins, so this is a pairing that actually could happen. Jenkins, however, has some other suitors including the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, so the Bengals have some competition for his services. They can't wait too long to make a move, or else they run the risk of losing out on a guy who could be a good fit for the franchise.