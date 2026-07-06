3 Bengals players who could become trade candidates in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals don't necessarily have a lot of must-keep free agents next offseason, but a not-insignificant number of players are entering contract years. Plus, their roster is just straight-up the best it's been in the Joe Burrow era.

That means some difficult, preemptive decisions could be made on who's a part of the longer-term future, which could culminate in a trade or two.

Starring a couple contract-year guys and a disappointing draft pick, the following three Bengals seem like the most probable, shocking trade candidates for 2026. Hope I'm wrong about the first man in particular.

CB Dax Hill

If Cincinnati's front office knows what's good for them, they'll have star cornerback DJ Turner's new contract wrapped up soon enough. The question is whether Hill, who shares an agent with Turner, will sign on the dotted line as well.

This could be a package deal like the Bengals managed with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. As well as Hill has played as a boundary cornerback, though, he's not as proven as Higgins.

Rookie third-round pick Tacario Davis felt like a depth/contingency plan blend of an acquisition in the event that Hill wasn't in Cincy for the long haul.

Hill was legitimately elite when the Bengals actually played him at his preferred position. They haven't told him, at least as far as public record is concerned, if he'll stay at his best spot, or if he'll play in the slot again.

Bengals moved Dax Hill to Outside CB in Week 11.



From that point on:

- Allowed just 15 Rec on 30 targets (50% Rec % Ranked 9th/61st)

- Allowed just 22.6 Yards Per Game

- 6 PBUs to 0 TDs Allowed

- PFFs 10th Rated CB

- Just 2 Missed Tackles (6.3% Ranked 11th/61 CBs) — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 2, 2026

It'd be super friggin' weird to move Hill back to the nickel, but I won't put anything past this defensive coaching staff until they prove they can produce sustained results.

In a league-wide update on contract extensions from ESPN, Bengals beat guy Ben Baby singled out Hill — and proceeded to give zero clarity on where negotiations were. The four-letter network released a "starting lineup" ranking and had Cincinnati 15th, with Turner, Hill, and Josh Newton starting at cornerback.

So to recap: One of the most well-placed national reporters can't make heads or tails of Hill's future whatsoever. And a three-man panel of starting lineup "experts" apparently don't know who Jalen Davis is, or that he's the actual starter at nickelback, and assume Hill or Newton is the guy?

Just goes to show how ignorant — a little harsh? Sorry! — asleep people are on Dax Hill. That, combined with Turner's big payday, could complicate Hill's value and send him straight to the trade block.

WR Andrei Iosivas

The Bengals have a WR3 problem that actually might be solved by Mike Gesicki, who seldom even lines up as an inline tight end.

That could be bad news for Andrei Iosivas. Not only could Gesicki out-snap Iosivias in the slot, but Cincinnati also spent a fourth-round pick on Colbie Young to add competition to the wide receiver spot behind Chase and Higgins.

Iosivas for sure has the inside track as the third wideout. However, he had a pretty bad 2025 campaign when he was expected to take a big step forward.

Burrow seems to trust Iosivas. There's no question the latter has an enviable blend of size and athleticism. Will that translate more often into consistent separation and better overall production this year? If not, Iosivas could be auctioned off for a Day 3 pick before the trade deadline.

DT Kris Jenkins Jr.

Rookie seventh-round pick Landon Robinson has a clearer path to earning snaps than Jenkins at this point. That's despite the fact that Jenkins was a second-round selection in 2024 out of Michigan.

Robinson's squatty build and explosive physical tools are a refreshing contrast to Jenkins, who's OK to good at most things; unexceptional at anything. Jenkins isn't some dynamic pass rusher like Robinson has the potential to be, nor is he a dominant run defender. His size is somewhere between nose tackle and 3-technique.

Dexter Lawrence's arrival shook up the whole defensive line group. Now, last offseason's prized free agent, T.J. Slaton, is the clear No. 2 nose tackle, and McKinnley Jackson is the third. B.J. Hill and Jonathan Allen are the clear options to spell each other next to Lawrence/Slaton, which leaves Jenkins fighting for a roster spot with Robinson.

The tie typically goes to the more experienced veteran. In this instance, though, Jenkins' high draft status may trigger a trade from some team who wants to gamble on the upside implicit in his status as a past top-50 overall pick.