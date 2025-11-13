3 Bengals practice squad players worth a look on desperate defense

The Cincinnati Bengals need to involve other players in the game plan coming out of the bye week. Our colleague Christopher Kokaiares noted four players who need more playing time.

However, there are a few others, not on the active 53-man roster, who fans would be excited to see get an appearance, or two, or eight, in regular-season action before the end of the 2025 campaign.

This list will be a deep cut for Bengals fans, but here are three practice-squad players who should get a look as the team seeks anything resembling hope, while the defense looks to get one more stop this season, and determines who should be a part of next season’s plans.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland could spark the Bengals’ pass rush

The most exciting player is the newest addition to Cincinnati’s practice squad, Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

We have had our eyes on Powell-Ryland around here for a while now. His acquisition is something we have hoped for during the draft process, and that interest heated up again in August.

You have probably seen several media members covering the Bengals discussing Powell-Ryland. It is no exaggeration to call this an under-the-radar move that could prove to be one of the best mid-season acquisitions.

Powell-Ryland had the college production and flashed on film in the same way that many tried to tell you that Shemar Stewart did. Except those people clearly only watched Stewart on the same one highlight on Twitter. That is something we would expect from fans, but not actual scouts.

Powell-Ryland lasted until the sixth round of the draft, where Philly drafted him. In his final collegiate season, the former Virginia Tech Hokie recorded 43 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and a whopping 16 sacks. It’s hard to believe he lasted that long.

We hope to see Powell-Ryland on the field sooner rather than later. Even if that means making recent draft picks inactive on game day.

Admittedly, with the other two players on this list, we hope they can produce if called upon. With Powell-Ryland, on the other hand, fans should expect him to add a pass-rush element that the team lacks.

Bralyn Lux deserves a shot in the secondary

Cornerback Bralyn Lux is another practice squader patiently waiting for his opportunity to show what he can do for first-year defensive coordinator Al Golden’s defense.

Lux excelled as an outside corner while at Texas Tech. He specialized in man-to-man coverage, which is something that Golden wants to do more of.

Lux had a good preseason with the Bengals while they tried to see what he would bring as a slot corner. He demonstrated the same good coverage skills that he displayed in college, while showing that he was up to sticking his nose into opposing offenses’ rushing attacks.

It may be time for the Bengals to give Lux a call-up in case the coaching staff decides to bench Cam Taylor-Britt, again, for the fiftieth-eleventh time.

Howard Cross III could bring interior disruption

In one of the most predictable moves of the offseason, the Bengals signed defensive tackle Howard Cross III as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Cross played for new defensive coordinator Al Golden at Notre Dame. That connection alone was enough to get him a look in Cincinnati.

But Cross’s connection with Golden is not the only reason he was a sought-after UDFA. The undersized d-tackle offered something that many teams look for, and something the Bengals desperately lack, which is an interior pass rush.

In his sixth and final year at Notre Dame, Cross recorded 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Cross flashed some of his pass-rush prowess in the preseason. He should get the opportunity to do so in a regular-season game this year.

Howard Cross impressed in camp and during preseason games. I am sure the familiarity with Coach Golden didn’t hurt either. Congrats Howard. https://t.co/voENvmkjfj — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) August 26, 2025

No, we should not expect Cross to enter the lineup and become Geno Atkins. And he doesn’t need to be a part of the 53-man roster. However, he could be activated on game day and receive a few snaps for a defense desperate to get anything that resembles a pass rush.

Grasping at straws (and practice squad)

With the lack of production coming from the current lineup, we should see what a hungry rookie has to offer.

Yes, we are in desperate straits if we are looking for practice squad defenders to help right the ship of a sinking defense.

Nevertheless, desperate times, measures, something, something.

The Bengals’ defense needs to attempt something, anything, to improve upon a historically bad unit if they have any hope, even with the possible return of Joe Burrow.

Powell-Ryland, Lux, and Cross have the college production, pedigree, and flashed enough in the preseason to warrant a call-up and a few snaps.

