3 bold predictions for the Bengals in Week 12 vs. the Patriots

The walls are closing in on Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the red hot New England Patriots. After an uncharacteristic midseason trade by the front office, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco provided a brief glimmer of hope for a team that had previously looked dead in the water.

But just a few weeks removed from an exciting primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a three-game streak of embarrassing losses has seen the Bengals go from 3-4 to 3-7, effectively killing any hopes that superstar quarterback Joe Burrow can save the season once he returns from injury.

Now, Burrow is set to make a comeback that defies even the most optimistic timelines originally reported on when he first fell victim to turf toe. The former Heisman winner looked to be on track to return against the Patriots, fully participating in practice throughout the week and taking the majority of first-team reps, but has officially been declared out for what appears to be just one more game.

So it once again falls on Flacco, now battling an injury of his own, to try to save the Bengals’ season — if it isn’t already hopeless. Cincinnati’s only shot at even coming close to the playoffs is to go 6-1 or 7-0 in their final seven games with the hope that a record of 9-8 or 10-7 is all it takes to sneak in.

With a tough schedule ahead, I wouldn't recommend getting your hopes up. However, Taylor and Co. have to ignore the math and keep pushing forward one week at a time, focusing on surviving and advancing, starting with a chance to upset the Patriots and their MVP contender at QB, Drake Maye.

Can Flacco lead his new team to one more win before heading back to the bench? Or will Burrow return to a situation in which he has to go undefeated down the stretch? Find out what to expect when the Bengals host the Patriots below.

Tee Higgins has big game, continues historic streak of home TDs

In a cruel twist of irony, Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins has remained uncharacteristically healthy, suiting up for every game this season.

The newly extended wideout has developed a strong connection with Joe Flacco, pulling in five touchdowns over his past four appearances. That run has extended a streak dating back to 2024 of nine straight home games with a receiving TD, a feat matched only by Cris Carter and Jerry Rice.

His home TD streak is likely to continue as Cincy searches for answers without the league’s best receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. An offense already reliant on its top two pass catchers and running back Chase Brown will have no choice but to force-feed Higgins. Mike Vrabel’s defense is a brick wall against the run, making the Bengals’ passing game even more essential.

Don’t be surprised if Tee Higgins ends up with 30 targets on Sunday. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but the point stands. Flacco will be laser-focused on getting the ball to No. 5, which should excite fantasy managers making a playoff push.

Patriots don't punt a single time all day

It won’t shock anyone who’s watched them over the past two years that the Bengals have a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad defense. Al Golden’s unit is allowing the most yards per game in the NFL, averaging 418.2 — more than 25 yards higher than the next-worst team — and opponents are dropping 33.4 points per game on Cincy. That number is slightly inflated by offensive turnovers returned for scores, but not enough to excuse the defense.

Meanwhile, the Patriots offense is rolling with an MVP-caliber QB in Drake Maye and a lethal duo of running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. You almost have to feel bad for Zac Taylor, he’ll likely have to call the best offensive game of his career just to keep this matchup within reach by the fourth quarter.

When I close my eyes and imagine this game, I struggle to picture the Patriots’ punting unit take the field. For that to happen, the Bengals would need to tackle, pressure the QB, and avoid blown coverages for three straight plays. Those aren’t exactly Golden’s squad’s strong suits — in fact, they don’t have many.

The only thing Golden can hope for is turnover luck going Cincy’s way, because otherwise there’s little path to slowing Josh McDaniels’ offense. Expect the Patriots to go the entire game without punting, having any scoreless drives ended via forced turnovers or fourth-down stops.

Zac Taylor's seat grows hotter with yet another humilating loss

How much longer does Taylor’s leash stretch? I’ve been one of his strongest soldiers over the years, but we’re rapidly approaching the Bengals’ third consecutive season missing the playoffs. Injuries aside, that’s indefensible for a team with Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and Hendrickson.

Something has to change. Mike Brown, Katie Blackburn, and Duke Tobin have a philosophical opposition to midseason trades — known by other front offices as actually trying to win — so swapping late-round picks for Flacco only to see it make no difference must have shaken them to the core.

To me, the trade appeared to be an olive branch from a front office that hates firing head coaches more than it hates trading to a man running out of excuses: a plea for Taylor to save his job, thus sparing them from having to find the next poor sap who will serve as a scapegoat for their poorly constructed roster.

This game feels completely out of reach, yet the cynic in me can’t help but feel the Bengals might somehow shock us, giving fans a fleeting taste of hope before it’s ripped away a few days later. But logic wins here. The Patriots dominate, handing Cincinnati a fourth straight defeat and pouring gasoline on Taylor’s already hot seat.

Final score: Patriots 42, Bengals 19

More Bengals News and Analysis