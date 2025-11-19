Ja'Marr Chase lands on elite list just as Spitgate 1-game suspension is upheld

The best ability is availability, and for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, he's taken a page out of the playbook of another franchise legend in Chad Johnson.

That is to say, like the retired route-running artiste known as Ochocinco, Chase has a stupendous all-around skill set, is (almost) always available, and is always open. You know, like a 7-Eleven.

Unfortunately, that won't be the case in Week 12's matchup against the 9-2 New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Not looking good for the reeling, 3-7 Bengals to say the least.

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase named top-10 most valuable non-QB in NFL

Ja'Marr Chase decided to spit on Jalen Ramsey in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh, and he's been suspended one game. That's officially official after an unsuccessful appeal. All told, it'll cost Chase over $500K, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

So it's a bit of a twist of the knife so to speak for Bengals fans to see Chase's name pop up on PFF's just-released list of the NFL's 10 most valuable non-quarterbacks.

PFF measured the players by Wins Above Replacement. Chase checks in at No. 6 on the hierarchy with a 0.43 WAR rating — behind a few wideouts.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the way with 0.61 WAR, followed by Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (HAHAHAHAHA! THIS IS FINE!) at 0.55, Rams playmaker Puka Nacua (0.49), Colts guard Quenton Nelson (0.45), and Falcons WR1 Drake London (0.44).

At least when it comes to JSN and Nacua, they've gotten to play with the same QBs all season in Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford respectively. Chase has caught passes from Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, and Joe Flacco in 2025, yet still leads the league in receptions with 79 and is third in receiving yards at 861.

Stands to reason that Chase will lose ground among the statistical leaders in Week 12. The Patriots were already going to be a tough matchup, even at home. New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez is allowing only a 59.1 passer rating this season.

The irony here is, Cincinnati may well see just how valuable Chase is thanks to his absence from the field. Tee Higgins is a capable No. 1 wide receiver, but he's not anywhere near as dynamic in the open field as his running mate. Few are, if any.

Another ominous factor at play is Flacco's AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He looked bad against the Steelers.

Burrow isn't coming back versus the Pats. He may be sidelined till after Thanksgiving. At a certain point, is it worth Joe Brrr even returning? And is it worth risking Chase in the midst of a lost season thanks in large part to a historically bad defense?

It's sad that these are the questions I'm asking myself through Week 11.

Time to keep firing up the mock draft machine, I guess. I fully anticipate watching on in helpless agony as the Chase-less Bengals get routed by the Patriots this weekend.

