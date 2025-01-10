3 players Bengals should let walk in free agency this offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lengthy list of players headed for free agency this offseason. Some of those players they'll look to bring back, but others have already played their final game in a Bengals uniform. Here's a look at three players Cincinnati should let walk in free agency in 2025.

Vonn Bell, Safety

Bell, 30, was a key contributor on Cincinnati's defense when the team made consecutive deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022, and that won't be forgotten. Unfortunately, Bell has clearly lost a step at this point, and as a result he was unable to have the desired impact in 2024. It took a while -- probably because of Lou Anarumo's loyalty -- but Bell was ultimately replaced in the starting lineup by Jordan Battle, and the secondary improved a bit as a result.

On the season as a whole, Bell played just 62 percent of all available defensive snaps, which represents a career low. For comparison's sake, he played over 95 percent of defensive snaps in all three of his previous seasons in Cincinnati. Given how impactful he was during his first stint with the Bengals, it makes sense why they wanted to bring him back in free agency last offseason, but at this point his days in Cincinnati should be numbered.

Trent Brown, Offensive tackle

Unfortunately, Brown's first season in Cincinnati was cut short due to injury issues. He suffered a a torn patellar tendon on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, and missed the remainder of the season as a result. It's likely that's how his Bengals tenure will end.

Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a member of the Raiders, but he'll be 32 before the 2025 season starts, and his best days are likely behind him. Plus, he'll be coming off of a tough injury. Also, the Bengals are likely set at the starting tackle positions for next season with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims. It seems like Cincinnati would be better served to bolster the line with some young talent, as opposed to running it back with an aging, injury-prone player.

Khalil Herbert, Running back

Khalil Herbert simply didn't do enough in a Bengals uniform to justify the team bringing him back and investing any real capital in him. Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Herbert had just eight total carries for 45 yards in a Bengals uniform. He shouldered an increased workload in Week 18 due to an injury to Chase Brown, but he still compiled just 20 carries for 65 yards, which is an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

With his breakout 2024 campaign, Brown has clearly established himself as Cincinnati's back of the future. Behind him, Zack Moss still has another year remaining on the contract that he signed with Cincinnati last offseason, and it seems likely that he will be back with the Bengals in a reserve role. If that's the case, there's really no need for the Bengals to bring back Herbert.