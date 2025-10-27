3 reasons why Bengals can save their season despite epic collapse vs. Jets

Is the premise of this piece a mere denial of reality? Because woof Buzz, the Cincinnati Bengals are in bad shape after losing 39-38 to the now 1-7 New York Jets in Week 8.

I will choose to gaslight myself into believing these Bengals aren't dead yet. What else is there to do? No but for real, beyond how terrible the defense looks, and the role the unit played in blowing a 24-13 halftime lead and a 38-24 edge in the fourth quarter versus Gang Green, Cincinnati still has hope.

We all know how wild the NFL is. Any given week, nobody knows what to expect. Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Chicago Bears 30-16 on Sunday with Tyler Huntley as their starting quarterback. Who saw that coming?

OK let's get on with it. The 2025 Cincinnati Bengals are still alive. Here's why.

Bengals rushing attack not only has life — it's suddenly elite

What the absolute hay has gotten into this offensive line? It's like the entire offensive unit has been chugging Michael's Secret Stuff from Space Jam. Or better yet, the big boys up front have valmorphanized into the gridiron equivalent of The Monstars starting five.

Running Game Success Rate



Bengals are now 2nd.



Since week 4, they are hitting at 54.7% Success Rate.



Absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/iXRN5CZh4g — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 27, 2025

Chase Brown and Samaje Perine look like the slightly less explosive AFC version of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

This all coincides with Joe Flacco's arrival. Don't get me wrong, he's a big reason the Bengals should still have hope, but he also feels so obvious. Flacco is the quarterback. He touches the ball every play. If he's performing at a high level, of course, Cincinnati has a puncher's chance.

What's so weird is the fact that a trade for a statuesque QB has somehow paved huge running lanes for Brown and Perine. One would assume a more dual-threat type would accomplish this as a weapon on read-option plays or designed runs. Nope — it's 40-year-old Joe Flacco!

Trade deadline gives Bengals the chance to upgrade on defense

If Duke Tobin wants to save his job (I'm kidding, Mike Brown won't axe him in a million years despite my vehement objections), he'll do something before the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline comes and goes.

Until that ultimatum comes and goes with nary a splashy transaction, I'll hold out hope that Cincinnati's personnel department will look at each other during this gut check time and realize they need to do better.

Almost every draft pick Tobin has made in recent years to bolster the defense has proven ineffective. Why wait until April to burn through another?

The Bengals got an up-close look at Jet superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Sunday. He'd transform Cincinnati's front seven. I advocated for a Williams blockbuster deal not long ago. Make it happen, Duke, or do something like that to salvage the 2025 campaign.

Can you, reader, imagine how awesome it'd be if the Bengals could field, like, the 22nd-ranked defense instead of the 32nd-ranked defense?

AFC North crown is still well within reach for the Bengals

Thanks in large part to Lamar Jackson's injury, the Browns' long-running clown show, and a head-to-head win over the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, the 3-5 Bengals are still right in the AFC North hunt.

Pittsburgh had a chance to pull away last Thursday night and couldn't capitalize. Aaron Rodgers is still playing at a rather high level, yet that vaunted Steelers defense is letting the team down. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made me chuckle with this take:

I often watch Steelers defense tape and write down the note:



“What are they doing here” — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 27, 2025

Hey Dan, I think the same thing when I see the Bengals try to play whatever their version of defense is!

The next few weeks will prove pivotal for Cincinnati. A home game against the Bears is a great chance to get right.

On paper, sure, the play-calling prowess of Ben Johnson facing off with Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden feels like a devastating schematic-mind mismatch. Nevertheless, Chicago QB Caleb Williams looks lost often enough to be a major concern. That at least gives Cincinnati hope a win can be had via a high-scoring shootout.

Nothing will really be fixed on defense until the Bengals' Week 10 bye. That'll coincide with the aforementioned trade deadline, where Tobin can, I pray, provide some reinforcements. Golden can go back to the drawing board, self-scout, and figure out some way to get a couple more stops per game.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are gearing up for the NFL-leading, 7-1 Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, followed by a road trip to take on Jim Harbaugh's formidable Chargers.

Guess who Pittsburgh gets to meet up with again in Week 11? That's right. None other than the well-rested Cincinnati Bengals.

Totally get that most fans want to spam the panic button after losing to the Jets. I'm here to tell you, this thang is far from over.

