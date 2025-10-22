Bengals should target these Jets stars in potential trade deadline fire sale

As the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to take on the New York Jets in Week 8, they'll soon get an up-close, personal look at a winless team that has multiple players on the trade block.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 4, and if Gang Green's season keeps trending the way it is, they could be in the market to deal away several core pieces of their roster. It's a new regime under head coach Aaron Glenn, so a fire sale is very possible.

That's especially the case in light of a new report from Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz. Now that the pipe dream of a Maxx Crosby trade is reportedly off the table if the buzz out of Las Vegas is to be believed, it's time to examine a realistic mass deadline seller in the Jets.

Teams are keeping an eye on the #Jets ahead of the trade deadline: names being mentioned include Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Michael Carter II, and Allen Lazard, among others, per sources:



One source told me: “There’s an element of trying… https://t.co/btc4w2yl8y pic.twitter.com/kswg14F3AP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 21, 2025

Bengals can bolster defensive line with 3 Jets trade targets

Quinnen Williams, DT

I mean shoot, Schultz has validated my take that the Bengals should try to acquire the likes of Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. But that's neither here nor there. We'll focus now on the AFC East/NFL cellar dwellers in New York.

Quinnen Williams is a legitimately elite interior defensive lineman. SNYtv's Connor Hughes consulted front office sources outside the Jets to get a gauge on the trade compensation it'd take to land Williams and many other of New York's finest footballers.

Want to make clear: These are what front office sources unaffiliated Jets would be willing to give for the players listed above. Not what Jets are asking for. I don’t know that — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 22, 2025

A second-round pick for Williams? Sign me up. The Bengals invested a 2024 second-rounder in Kris Jenkins Jr., and he hasn't really popped yet at all. Williams would be a huge upgrade over anyone on Cincinnati's roster to say the least.

In fact, if the Jets wanted a Day 1 draft choice for Williams, I'd be all for it. He's someone you build an entire front seven around. Rather than counting on TJ Slaton to be an elite run stopper, why not swoop in for PFF's No. 1 graded run defender at defensive tackle?

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE

A torn Achilles derailed Johnson last season after only two games, and he's missed some action this year with a bum ankle. However, he still has two sacks in four contests, registered 7.5 sacks in 2023, and is a former first-round pick whose talent matches that billing.

Johnson actually is PFF's 23rd-rated run stopper amongst edge defenders in 2025. That tops Joseph Ossai and ever other Bengals defensive end, including Trey Hendrickson. Combine that with Johnson being a plus pass rusher, and you have an intriguing trade candidate.

A third-round pick is a reasonable cost to land the 26-year-old out of New York. Cincinnati's two third-rounders from 2024 have been healthy scratches all year. I don't trust Duke Tobin to nail that pick come April.

Who Dey Nation, if you're not sold on the idea of Johnson rocking our stripes, take a spin around Jets X/Twitter. Nobody wants this man to leave town.

"He's an emotional leader and plays football the right way. Are you getting better by trading a fourth rounder for him?"@JCaporoso and @ConnorJRogers discuss if the #Jets should consider trading Jermaine Johnson. pic.twitter.com/tlUR6wpEfq — Badlands (@BadlandsTOJ) October 22, 2025

Will McDonald IV, EDGE

McDonald sports a more wiry build than Johnson, yet his explosiveness and quickness off the ball make up for that. All the Bengals would need out of him is situational pass rushing, which McDonald excels at.

The 2024 campaign saw McDonald rip off 10.5 sacks. His presence on the edge opposite Hendrickson could help keep Shemar Stewart fresh, and also allow the Bengals' latest first-rounder to kick inside more often to add more athleticism and juice to third down packages.

Were I Tobin and McDonald were made available, I'd probably kick in somebody like Cam Taylor-Britt into a trade package, plus perhaps a Day 3 pick. The implied conditional third-rounder that could become a Round 2 selection for McDonald is a little rich for my blood.

More Bengals News and Analysis