4 potential cut candidates from AFC North rivals Bengals must consider

Everyone knows that familiarity breeds contempt. But the opposite is also true. Such is life in the AFC North. However, that also comes with familiarity with the players on rival rosters. And now that the Cincinnati Bengals and the rest of the league inch closer to the games that count, Cincinnati's front office should put that awareness to good use.

Since we always have an eye on our divisional foes, why not see if they have some guys worth keeping a close watch on as the preseason progresses?

Here are four names on the bubble in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland who could offer depth to Cincy's roster in the 2025 season.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Edge rusher David Ojabo was considered a sure first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But that was before he suffered a devastating Achilles tear at his Michigan pro day.

Ojabo’s talent was so undeniable that the Baltimore Ravens made him a second-round pick in hopes that he would fulfill his pass-rushing promise once healthy. Unfortunately for Ojabo, that is not the case in Baltimore. Now, the former Wolverine finds himself on the edge of the roster.

The Ravens signaled they'd possibly be moving on when they selected Mike Green in the second round of this year’s draft. Partially thanks to a relationship with the agent, they also had their eye on Cincinnati first-round pick Shemar Stewart in the pre-draft process.

But despite the offseason chatter about Ojabo being on the roster bubble, he remains unfazed, saying he doesn't hear the noise.

Such a great response from Ravens OLB David Ojabo on being a potential bubble player entering camp and needing to have a prove-it year.



Hopefully he breaks out this season. What could have been if didn't tear achilles at college pro day. Maybe we still get to see it this year pic.twitter.com/gyWSFIO34D — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) August 11, 2025

If Ojabo does find himself out in the cold, Cincinnati might be somewhere he could land to be a part of a pass rush rotation that includes Shemar Stewart, Joseph Ossai, Myles Murphy, and Cedric Johnson.

It feels like we are forgetting someone. His name may or may not rhyme with Bae Bendrickson. We can address that another time.

Ojabo has four sacks in 18 games in his first three years as a pro. And, as his head coach, John Harbaugh says, Ojabo still has enormous upside for an NFL team.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on OLB David Ojabo: “He’s an upside guy.” pic.twitter.com/3ISpMVSyH9 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 11, 2025

Ben Cleveland, OL, Baltimore Ravens

Another player in Baltimore that the Bengals should look at is guard Ben Cleveland. The Ravens selected Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 draft after a standout career at Georgia.

The Ravens expected a lot from the 6'6 ", 355-pound guard. However, things have not worked out as expected for him in Charm City. Nevertheless, the team still likes him and often used him as an extra lineman on heavy sets last year. Now, he finds himself on the proverbial bubble.

Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, questions remain about the quality of the offensive line in general, and right guard in particular.

The Bengals would not expect Cleveland to start at guard if they were to acquire him after final cuts. Nevertheless, he has the versatility, size, strength, and experience that would be helpful on the depth chart. Furthermore, Cleveland would be a better depth option than Max Scharping ever was, never mind the underwhelming alternatives on the current roster.

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Another vet who finds himself in danger of being let go is defensive end DeMarvin Leal. The Steelers drafted Leal out of Texas A&M in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Leal is a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the defensive front, even standing up at outside linebacker in the Steelers' base 3-4 alignments as a 275-pounder. With new defensive coordinator Al Golden looking to deploy his defenders in various ways, Leal’s flexibility could be something the Bengals' staff covets.

#Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9YSOtcorJF — Steelers Black and Gold Nation - Preseason (@B_GNation1) June 28, 2025

In his final year at Texas A&M, Leal recorded 8.5 sacks. His fellow former Aggie, Shemar Stewart, had 4.5 sacks in his three-year career.

NFL life has proven to be more challenging for Leal, who has only one sack in his three years in Pittsburgh. Hopefully, Stewart will have more success than that.

Leal may need a fresh start, and a potential divorce from the Steelers is on the horizon. That new beginning could be with a franchise that will face his current team twice a year, providing further incentive for him to have a breakout year.

Julian Okwara, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

The last player on this list is Julian Okwara of the Cleveland Browns. His stint in Cleveland could be a short one because he hasn't been there for long after signing with the Browns in April.

Okwara was a third-round pick in 2020 for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first three years of his NFL career in the Motor City before playing for the Cardinals last year. The 27-year-old has 10 sacks thus far in his five-year NFL career, with half of those coming during the 2021 campaign.

The veteran defensive end is not a lock to make the Browns' roster, as the team is already deep at defensive end. However, he could be playing his way into the 53-man mix after an excellent showing last week against the Carolina Panthers.

#Browns DE Julian Okwara absolutely dominated the Panthers offensive line yesterday. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/M5Q1mSXTCh — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) August 9, 2025

If Okwara does not make the final 53-man roster, he won't be a free agent long enough to make Cleveland's practice squad. And depending on how the Bengals feel about their pass rush situation and other free agent options, Okwara could be a player they could opt to kick the tires on. His floor as a pass-rusher and run defender appears higher than every younger Bengal aside from Stewart.

Considering the Bengals defensive line's overall lackluster performance against Philadelphia’s second-string offensive line and angst surrounding the right guard spot, Ojabo, Cleveland, Leal, or Okwara could provide added depth. They'd also have the added motivation of facing their potential future former team, reminiscent of ex-Steeler Mike Hilton's days in the Queen City.

