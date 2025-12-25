Bengals mock draft punts on $180 million investment to anger Joe Burrow

It's no secret the Cincinnati Bengals aren't great at drafting. They're seeing returns on 2023 picks like Myles Murphy, Pro Bowl snub DJ Turner and Jordan Battle, but wow fellas, where was this years ago?

Some of it is on the coaching staff. Some of it is on the scouting department being understaffed more so than any of its kind in the NFL. The general philosophy is what Who Dey Heads should have a major problem with.

Time and again, Duke Tobin has planned for the future with contingencies and taken unnecessary, frankly weird risks elsewhere. It's amounted to three straight missed playoff chances, including two seasons derailed by Joe Burrow injuries.

So why should things be any different when the 2026 NFL Draft goes live? Unfortunately, I have a bad feeling history will repeat itself, as the Bengals will play hardball with the likes of a legit CB1in Turner and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason, when they should be in line for preemptive contract extensions.

3-round 2026 Bengals mock draft secures future at the cost of the present

The math in the headline may present as "cap" as the kids say these days. However, it's based on Turner earning around $27 million per season on a four-year deal, and Brown netting a three-year deal worth $23 million in average annual value.

Add up those figures, and Cincinnati would be investing four years, $108 million in Turner and three years, $69 million in Brown. So $177 million, give or take a few million bucks. Close enough. Right now, $27 million in AAV would put Turner third among cornerbacks, with Brown at seventh among left tackles.

Not market-resetting, but not unfair, especially since every single year, the NFL salary cap keeps rising.

The Bengals have plenty of money to keep Turner and Brown, with $69.6 million for 2026 and $88.5 million for 2027 in salary cap room. Dalton Risner, Jalen Davis, Joseph Ossai, and special teams ace Tycen Anderson are the only guys hitting the open market who need to be focused on. Everyone else can walk.



In the 2027 offseason, Dax Hill could leave, along with Jordan Battle, Chase Brown, and Murphy. I could easily see the Bengals talking themselves into paying Hill less, trading Turner, and keeping everyone else since they'l be cheaper.

That's because LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane could very well be on the board when Cincinnati goes on the clock in Round 1 this year:

Round 1, Pick 9 — Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Round 2, Pick 41 — Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Round 3, Pick 73 — Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Delane's minimal cost on a rookie contract could free up more cap space down the road for the Bengals. Not saying I want them to do that. I'm just telling y'all (or preaching to the choir) how this franchise operates.

And it's not like Delane is a poor prospect. He's been phenomenal for LSU this season, allowing only a 23.7 passer rating.

Mansoor Delane’s lone season at LSU was SPECIAL🐯🔒 pic.twitter.com/ngd7VqXQzb — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 24, 2025

I just feel like there are more needs and premier talents at other positions for the Bengals to focus on.

As for Texas Longhorns tackle Trevor Goosby, his recent game against Texas A&M EDGE and first-round prospect Cashius Howell is drawing rave reviews. Goosby is working his way into the first-round conversation, sporting PFF grades of 82.5 in run blocking and 78.6 in pass protection. The 6'7", 312-pounder is another mammoth offensive tackle who could pair nicely opposite 2024 first-rounder Amarius Mims.

Anecdotally, I've mocked Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to the Bengals before. Good upgrade over Geno Stone. Jordan Battle has played more deep safety than in the box, and the latter spot is where Toledo's EMW has more reps.

But I really hope the Bengals target a veteran safety like the Chiefs' Bryan Cook or Baltimore's Alohi Gilman, as opposed to banking on a Day 2 rookie to step into a starting role right away. Hasn't worked out well for the Bengals of late. Just ask first-year linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. how he's fared in the NFL to date. Not well!

Not to put a lump of coal in all your stockings, dear Bengals faithful. Just don't be surprised when the draft breaks something like this come April.

More Bengals News and Analysis