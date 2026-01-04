4 winners (and 2 losers) for Bengals in relieving Week 18 loss to Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals completed their wildly humiliating 6-11 season in fitting fashion on Sunday against the putrid Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati's defense played quite well all game, but let Shedeur Sanders march down the gridiron for a winning field goal drive in Cleveland's 20-18 win.

Two defensive touchdowns for the Browns contributed more than the Bengals' oft-maligned defense to the losing cause. Nevertheless, Joe Burrow and the offense played more than well enough to claim victory in the regular-season finale. Didn't happen.

A couple ways Sunday's loss was relieving? First, it at least slightly improves the chances that Cincinnati will make meaningful changes. Status quo ain't getting it done. Second, the fluky TDs given up on offense...might as well get those out of the system now before the new season begins!

When it comes to the winners and losers from the losers' side, well, in my humble opinion, there's more good than bad coming out of this one, believe it or not!

Winner: Bengals offensive line

Them big fellas up front are getting it done. They paved the way for Chase Brown, Samaje Perine and Co. to run for 104 yards on 5.5 yards a pop by halftime. Much of that had to do with dominating time of possession from the Browns' two defensive touchdowns, but still.

Bold strategy, Cotton, to drop Burrow back forty-one times against a ferocious Browns pass rush led by Myles Garrett! Commendable effort by the pass protection unit to keep Joe Brrr upright, while allowing only two sacks, including Garrett's record-breaker.

If Dalton Risner isn't the Bengals' starting right guard in Week 1 this coming season, Who Dey Nation, we riot.

Loser: Noah Fant

Lost a fumble that resulted in a scoop-and-score touchdown for the third time this season. How does Noah Fant do it? That's so impressively bad you almost have to try to be that incompetent re: ball security.

Whereas the aforementioned Risner should be priority No. 1 to re-sign, Fant can just not let the door hit his rear on the way out. The tight end room is pretty lackluster outside of Mike Gesicki. Let's hope Erick All Jr. comes back kinda sorta healthy, right?

Winner: Cedric Johnson

Although he got flagged on a roughing the passer penalty, within his first nine pass rush snaps, per PFF, Johnson logged four pressures, a sack, and two QB hits.

The 2024 sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss had a decent production profile coming out of college. Unlike, you know, reigning first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who plays Johnson's position at a most inferior level at the minute.

Johnson has flashed enough to be a legitimate rotational piece in the defensive end group next season. With an offseason to further develop and increased chances possibly coming if Joseph Ossai walks in free agency, look out for Johnson as a breakout candidate in 2026.

Loser: Evan McPherson

If "Money Mac" could've just converted, you know, two extra points, the Browns would've needed a touchdown on their final drive, rather than a mere kick through the uprights. Alas, Evan McPherson couldn't deliver when it mattered.

Speaking of "downfalls that need to be studied", McPherson's inability to convert when it actually matters is equal parts baffling and depressing. What happened? Dude had ice in his veins on those couple playoff runs.

The couple missed PATs led to an unsuccessful two-point conversion once Burrow drove the Bengals to a TD on their last possession. Wouldn't need to go for two if you'd made first two PATs and the next one.

Yup, reader, your math is right. That'd amount to 21 points. Browns only scored 20 and won. OOPS!

Winner: Good health for Bengals' superstar trio

Burrow was limping a bit early on, but played the whole game. Stud wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, despite combining for 14 receptions and two TDs on nineteen targets, appear to have emerged from Week 18 unscathed.

Thank goodness. I personally think the Bengals are so dense that light bends around them for running these guys out there so much.

Sure, players want to play, they're getting paid a lot of money to play, and only get 17 guaranteed opportunities. I get all that. But it all led to a loss anyway. What was the point of keeping them in so long?

Winner: Bengals' draft position

Not that big of a difference, but any little bit helps. The winning kick by Cleveland resulted in the Bengals' draft position improving, although some of the later results will impact where they ultimately land.

4:00 pm draft order update. Pieces starting to fall into place.



Bengals assured of top ten pick with loss to Browns, who will likely pick at No. 7 pic.twitter.com/ZyLIigwBrB — Billy “Arm Wrestled Travis Bagent” Riccette (@Billy_Riccette) January 4, 2026

