6 new projected starters in 2025 show the faith Bengals have in rookies

The Cincinnati Bengals had a roster that finished the 2024 regular season with five consecutive wins. And for everyone harping on a slow start, they could’ve had six straight if they had defeated the hated Pittsburgh Steelers. But despite scoring 38 points, the defense relinquished 44.

Missing out on the playoffs by one game was heartbreaking. Nevertheless, we knew that the team did not need to make wholesale changes, but rather tweak a few spots here and there. And that is precisely what they did.

The defense, which surrendered 18.8 points per game over the last five weeks, returns essentially intact. And the highly publicized offense also has its core together again. That leaves only a few changes to the starting lineup heading into the 2025 regular season.

But those alterations are significant due to the roles they play. Hopefully, it will be for the better. And much to everyone’s surprise, after a largely panned draft class, there are a few rookies who will make their NFL debut as a starter, or will become one in short order.

Here are the six projected new starters for 2025.

A changing of the guards to protect Joe Burrow

Dylan Fairchild

Lucas Patrick / [Dalton Risner]

The good news is that the Bengals addressed the offensive line this offseason. Perhaps the bad news is that they thought that signing Lucas Patrick to start, with a backup salary, was a good idea. Let’s hope they are correct and the fan base is off-base with their concerns.

Patrick’s hold on the starting spot might be tenuous at best. While the depth chart has him as the starter, veteran Cody Ford and rookie Jalen Rivers are nipping at his heels.

Fifth-round rookie Rivers is making the switch from tackle to guard, where he played well in the preseason. Not well enough to give him the keys to the castle yet, but good enough to start asking questions.

Dylan Fairchild appears to be the answer at left guard as a rookie. If this is indeed the case, the third-rounder immediately becomes more than a ‘draft-steal,’ but a potential franchise-changing acquisition. That is how desperate this offensive line needed an upgrade. But, no pressure, rook!

A starting lineup that includes Fairchild, Rivers, and Amarius Mims would be a promising one if you are into advanced stats. But we’ll have to wait a while to see that play out on the field.

Starting two rookies at guard in front of Joe Burrow is a scary proposition. Nevertheless, it is one that fans are warming up to. On the other hand, the newly-minted signing of Dalton Risner in free agency may render this whole right guard kerfuffle irrelevant if he's ready to step in Week 1 despite the short notice.

Rivers has looked good. Would you all start him at RG? I think I would. I understand the ramifications of not selecting the right player to protect the franchise. Money wise 3 years of rookie wage on both guards would set the Bengals up to do whatever they want in so many areas.… pic.twitter.com/DovyYiVu4h — ZIM (@zimwhodey) August 26, 2025

New faces headline a maligned Bengals defense

Shemar Stewart (EDGE)

T.J. Slaton Jr. (DT)

Demetrius Knight Jr. (LB)

Ready or not, here comes Myles Murphy. Oops, Shemar Stewart.

Murphy is entering his third season in the NFL. He should be stepping into the starting defensive end position with ease. However, Stewart should be starting over Murphy, and very well may be by the time the Bengals land in Cleveland Week 1.

We noted two years ago that one possible reason why Cincinnati offered Trey Hendrickson an extension was due to watching Murphy in the offseason and immediately recognizing they did not have what they thought they did in their 2023 first-round selection.

While not liking what they saw in 2023 may have contributed to Hendrickson’s extension, Murphy’s lack of development also had a role in the decision to draft Stewart in 2025.

While Murphy is listed on the official depth chart with the first string, to quote the great Jay-Z, “We don’t believe you. You need more people.” We should expect to see Stewart in front of Murphy on game day.

Another rookie who is a sure starter is Demetrius Knight Jr. The Bengals took the former South Carolina linebacker in the second round of this year’s draft with the intention of him replacing Germaine Pratt as the starter opposite Logan Wilson. To the front office’s credit, the coaching staff has stuck with those plans after the mass exodus of the linebacker room this offseason.

T.J. Slaton Jr. comes in as a free agent from the Green Bay Packers to offer reinforcements along the defensive line. The defensive tackle takes over for Sheldon Rankins, who had less than a memorable season in stripes.

Slaton is a traditional nose tackle, charged with helping Cincinnati’s defense reduce explosive runs from its opponents’ running backs. Let’s hope that comes to fruition more than it did this preseason.

Rookie key to getting vet's groove back

William Wagner (LS)

In 2022, Cincinnati landed Cal Adomitis, who the experts named the best long-snapper in that draft class, as an undrafted free agent. He was the 2021 Patrick Mannelly Award winner for college football’s best long snapper.

This year, the Bengals convinced a 2025 Patrick Mannelly Award finalist, William Wagner, to sign with them as an UDFA. Now, the finalist has become the starter, over the winner, with coach Zac Taylor naming Wagner as the starter and releasing Adomitis.

Kicker Evan McPherson had the worst season of his career last season, converting 72.7% of his field goal attempts. That is 10 percentage points worse than his previous low of 82.8%.

In McPherson’s best season, when he converted almost 85% of his field goals, the long snapper was Clark Harris. The coaching staff hopes that, like Stella, McPherson will get his groove back with a younger partner in Wagner.

Cincinnati hopes to build on the success of first-time Bengals starters, who contributed to the strong finish of the 2024 season. Jordan Battle, Geno Stone, and Ryan Rehkow lead that list.

Hopefully, the Bengals found the correct combination of new starters in this year’s group to put the team over the hump and into the playoffs this year. That hope is especially true for the rookies, who will make up the majority of the new starters this season.

