6 NFL Draft prospects Bengals scouts likely keyed in on at Tennessee vs. Syracuse

We must wait a bit longer to see the Cincinnati Bengals in action in Week 1. However, there were many games played over the weekend that will have consequences for the team’s future. Although recent free-agent pickups like Mike Pennel will have more immediate implications, NFL scouts were out in force watching college games and getting an up-close look at future draft picks.

We have confirmation that Bengals scouts were in attendance for at least one of those contests. So we decided to have a look at who Cincinnati was keeping an eye on in the Tennessee-Syracuse matchup.

Here are six players for whom Bengals scouts were present for and likely keying in on, along with their current overall rankings from various draft services.

Joshua Josephs had a nice debut for his 2025 college football season. At times, he was inconsistent as a pass rusher, sometimes being locked up by tight ends. Tight ends pass blocking defensive ends one-on-one was a staple of Zac Taylor’s offense early in his head coaching career. He would be proud.

Nevertheless, Josephs flashed enough to show why he’s on all the draft services’ big boards. He reached the quarterback on a couple of occasions, resulting in pressure and a QB hit. His one sack came on a speed rush, and with one swipe of an arm, Josephs was past the tackle to get a strip sack.

Joshua Josephs is a name to watch in what looks to be a very exciting 2026 EDGE class.#RatedProspect



pic.twitter.com/B56AIss9Vf — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 30, 2025

Josephs finished the night with seven tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. That is a great way to begin his senior year, as he hopes to improve his draft stock.

The Bengals have three edge rushers entering the final year of their contracts. Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai, and more infamously, Trey Hendrickson, will be free agents at the end of the NFL season.

Miles Kitselman, TE, Tennessee (PFF 132)

Bengals scouts saw tight end Miles Kitselman do everything a coach wants to see from the position. He lined up as a wing, fullback, receiver, and in line. He does all the dirty work as a blocker and is effective doing so.

Y’all know we’re always down for some Miles Kitselman pancakes 🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/tKQGwIyquM — TorresOnTennessee (@TorresontheVols) September 1, 2025

And when it was time to put the game out of reach, he scored the final touchdown.

Miles Kitselman TOUCHDOWN catch from Joey Aguilar from 2 yards out...During Technical Difficulties #GBO pic.twitter.com/m0Aow1dgPu — David Farris (@Farris_TN) August 30, 2025

The Bengals are good at the tight end position for now. But Cam Grandy, Tanner Hudson, and Noah Fant become free agents at the end of the season. A Day 3 pick for a do-it-all player at the position could interest the team.

Wendell Moe Jr, RG, Tennessee (MDD 389)

What Bengals scouts got to witness was a huge human being showcasing rare athleticism for his size. According to Tennessee’s official roster, Moe is 6’2, 330 pounds.

Moe is a redshirt junior, so if he doesn’t declare for the draft, he will have another year of eligibility. He was a brick wall in pass protection, anchoring well against Syracuse’s defenders, and using his strength to immobilize defenders once he gets his hands on them.

The guard is a road grader in the rushing attack. Moe is a daunting proposition for defenders to contend with on pull blocks, which he frequently executed as his coaches took full advantage of his athleticism.

Lance Heard, Wendell Moe Jr, and the freshman Jack Van Dorselear with a trio of great blocks to spring Bishop pic.twitter.com/2joOg0zNFJ — TorresOnTennessee (@TorresontheVols) September 1, 2025

The Arizona transfer also got to show some versatility when he lined up at left tackle on the goal line. Moe helped seal off that side of the line of scrimmage, which led to a rushing touchdown.

Moe is very far down in the Mock Draft Database’s big board at 389. But if he can perform against tougher SEC defensive lines like he did against Syracuse, he could shoot up draft boards. His progression is something to monitor.

The Bengals may be looking for someone to compete for the guard position again next season. Let’s hope Dalton Risner, Jalen Rivers, or someone else on the roster negates the need for a starter in 2026. But a late-round pick like Moe could provide added depth if needed. And if he declares for the draft.

Johntay Cook, WR, Syracuse (PFF 200)

For the Orange, wide receiver Johntay Cook had a solid game. He looked explosive and sure-handed on his way to six receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown.

We shouldn’t expect the Bengals to be in the market for a wide receiver anytime soon with the room they have. However, it is a long season, and things can happen quickly.

A trade could present itself next offseason for someone not named Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. In that case, Cincinnati could look for a wideout on day 3 of next year’s draft. That would put Cook in that range according to PFF’s rankings.

Duce Chestnut, S, Syracuse (NFL DB 284)

What scouts saw with fifth-year defensive back Duce Chestnut was an aggressively hard hitter who was more concerned with delivering hard hits than wrapping up. And, he was really good at that.

Chestnut led his team with seven tackles and had one pass defended against Tennessee. He plays the deep safety in the single-high looks. In other words, he does some of what Jessie Bates did for the Bengals.

The versatile Chestnut also has experience at cornerback. Having film playing every position in the secondary is an advantage for players who are Day 3 prospects. But look for him to play safety at the next level.

With the uncertainty surrounding the safety position and fans clamoring for the team to sign recently released Jabril Peppers, Cincinnati could be in play for a safety next offseason.

Jack Stonehouse, P, Syracuse (PFF 449)

Punters need love, too. And one of those strong-legged young men who is getting attention is Syracuse’s Jack Stonehouse.

The name Stonehouse will sound familiar to Bengals fans. Ryan Stonehouse was the punter for the Tennessee Titans from 2022 until 2024. His 53.1 yards per punt in 2023 is the NFL’s single-season record. Jack and Ryan are cousins.

Jack Stonehouse averaged 49 yards per punt with a long of 58 Saturday evening. He is also the holder for field goals.

Ryan Rehkow is the punter and has that role on lock. It is doubtful the Bengals would bring in another one. But Stonehouse is one of only four punters PFF has on their big board.

Cincinnati’s scouts will be extremely busy this year. With the team being so top-heavy with their salary cap, they must pull out all the stops to hit on every pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their input on who should be on the draft board is more critical than ever. And they are off to a good start, getting an up-close look at some intriguing prospects from the Tennessee-Syracuse game.

