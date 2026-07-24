ESPN insider Adam Schefter has a job to do, and that's to break NFL news at a prolific rate. However, he's offered more and more of his personal takes in recent years, and has plenty to say about the Cincinnati Bengals.

Schefter is as plugged-in as anyone. Doesn't necessarily translate to accurate prognostications. Does mean he's a little more briefed than most on the general landscape of the league.

Any fanbase has the luxury of optimism as training camps just begin to open. Schefty believes the Bengals' hope is well-founded.

Adam Schefter believes Bengals' defense will vault Joe Burrow and Co. to potential Super Bowl LVI rematch with Rams

In a deep-dive podcast that previewed training camp storylines for all 32 teams, Schefter made quite the bold proclamation(s) about the Bengals, which will absolutely thrill fans:

"I really think they're poised to have a big year. I really do. The schedule is so soft, and if Joe Burrow stays healthy — and he struggled to do that for a variety of reasons. A lot of it bad luck, a lot of it the protection the team has had of him. But if they can just protect Joe Burrow and keep him healthy, they have revamped their defense. [...] Put a lot of energy and resources into it. I think Cincinnati could get back to not only competing for a playoff spot, but make a legitimate Super Bowl run. That’s how good I think this team can be."

Just think about what the Bengals have done this offseason to reinforce that defense:

Is that any good?

Mafe and Howell are dynamic enough to fit defensive coordinator Al Golden's hybrid "Viper" role. It's an edge defender who can drop in coverage or effectively operate as more of a base 4-3 defensive end.

Lawrence draws double teams at a ridiculous rate. He's a force multiplier who'll make the league's reigning 32nd-ranked run defense far better.

Would it be enough to knock off the mighty Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LXI at their home SoFi Stadium? This I do not know. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP. They might also be getting Aaron Donald back. They poached cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from Kansas City. Oh, and they traded for Myles Garrett.

Those Rams will be a tough out for anyone with or without Donald. At least the Bengals wouldn't have to worry about them until the Big Game.

Just the fact that Cincinnati is back in the Super Bowl conversation, driven by the world's preeminent NFL insider, should bring a collective smile to all of Who Dey Nation.

There is a catch from Schefter's compelling testimony, though.

Adam Schefter has a major caveat if Bengals perform poorly in 2026

I've argued that there isn't actual pressure on Joe Burrow to pull through this year. As long as he's healthy, as Schefter says, Burrow will deliver the goods. He embraces the spotlight and the big moments. As do his top running mates in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on offense.

Burrow being armed with this stacked of a roster is more of a competitive catharsis than anything else. That said, Schefter does acknowledge a stark possible future, wherein the Bengals flop yet again:

"But if they are not [a good team], there’s going to be a lot of questions about Joe Burrow’s future if they struggle again. Because the losing will start wearing down on him, and we'll see how he responds. But it should be, I think, a big year for the Bengals."

Love that Schefter punctuates his summary on a positive note. His final answer is that Cincinnati is destined for greatness.

A healthy Burrow, behind the best offensive line of his career, with his most efficient running game spearheaded by Chase Brown, and with all those defensive reinforcements, should absolutely have the Bengals in Super bowl contention. We'll see how it all comes together in several months' time. Can't wait.