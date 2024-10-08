AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens take command as Bengals, Browns, Steelers all lose in Week 5
By Glenn Adams
There is no movement in the AFC North Power Rankings for the first time this season. The teams are exactly where they were at the end of Week 4. That is horrible news for a Bengals team that let their division rival off the hook.
So how did we get here? Here's an updated look at the AFC North power rankings after a drama-filled Week 5.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-4)
The Cleveland Browns remain in last place for the second consecutive week. Right now, the Browns look like a rudderless boat stranded in Lake Eerie. In Week 5, they lost embarrassingly to the Washington Commanders, 34-13.
Cleveland’s usually dependable defense allowed 34 points to the Commanders. But all of those points don’t fall squarely on their shoulders. Their defense was sometimes in precarious positions due to the poor, sputtering performance of their offense.
The Browns' quarterback situation is not in a good place. Yet, their head coach is defiant in sticking with DeSshaun Watson as their starter.
This is fantastic news for the Browns’ opponents. Cleveland’s -42-point differential is by far the worst in the division. It is the third worst in the conference. Their 79 points scored through five games is also the worst in the division.
The Browns have the longest losing streak in the division, dropping three consecutive games. Next week, they face a Philadelphia Eagles that should be fresh coming out of their bye week.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
For as bad as the Brown’s offense is, Cincinnati’s defense may be as equally bad.
Joe Burrow threw 39 passes and completed 30 against Baltimore in Week 5. He threw for 392 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. During the week, Burrow said he needed to be perfect to defeat the Ravens. His ability to look into the future is rivaled only by Doctor Strange. A more likely explanation is that he has seen this movie before.
Unfortunately, the Bengals’ quarterback was correct, and his late game interception on the drive to ice the game cost the team. But to lay the loss at the feet of Burrow would be foolish after the magnificent performance he put on. It just wasn't perfect.
However, the defense also had the opportunity to close out the game. They did not. The Bengals had a ten-point lead three different times in the second half. However, the defense could not stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense.
Cincinnati’s 145 points surrendered are the second most in the NFL. Their 140 points scored are the fourth most in the league and third most in the conference. The Bengals are the only team in the top 10 in points scored (4th) with a negative points differential.
Next week, the Bengals go on the road to face the New York Giants in Sunday Night Football. The Giants defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, so Bengals fans shouldn't view this game as an easy bounce-back scenario.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
The Pittsburgh Steelers hold on to second place in the power rankings despite losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-17 on Sunday Night Football. In a defensive struggle, the Cowboys exploded for 14 points in the final quarter to narrowly escape Pittsburgh with the victory.
The Steelers could be facing impending questions about their quarterback room much like the Browns are. Some fans and Pittsburgh media think it is time for head coach Mike Tomlin to name Russell Wilson the starting QB. Justin Fields has done enough for the Steelers to share first place in the division with the Ravens. However, that does not appear to be enough to satisfy those commenting on the organization.
Pittsburgh’s scoring output of 92 points falls well short of the Bengals’ 140 and Ravens' 147. However, their defense continues to be one of the best in the NFL. Their 73 points allowed are by far the best in the division. The next closest at 121 is the Browns. In other words, Pittsburgh's defense gives them a chance to win every game they play.
The Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in what is setting up to be another low scoring game.
1. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
The Baltimore Ravens escaped The Jungle with an overtime win against the Bengals. Their inexplicable need to try to give the game away was surpassed only by Cincinnati’s ability to grab a loss from the jaws of victory.
The Ravens have scored the most points in the AFC and second most in the league. On the other hand, they have given up the fourth-most points in the conference. Their offensive prowess and defensive vulnerabilities led us to note that Cincinnati should have the edge when passing the ball.
The Bengals ran the ball three times into the heart of the NFL’s best-rushing defense in overtime. That played into the Ravens’ hands as Cincinnati only managed three yards on three plays to set up a failed 53-yard field goal attempt.
After an 0-2 start, the Ravens are on a roll, winning three consecutive games. They now have an edge over the Bengals in the head-to-head category. They also own the early advantage in the division as the only team to have a win within the AFC North.
Next week, the Ravens take on the high-flying Washington Commanders. Baltimore may have to score 40 points again to beat rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.