Week 16 was critical for the AFC North teams, as they all faced off against each other. The Battle of Ohio, Pt. II took place with Cincinnati staving off elimination. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers fought for their division championship hopes at the top of the AFC North.

Now that this rivalry week is out of the way, here are where the AFC North power rankings stand after Week 16.

4. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

The Browns didn't look like the 29th-ranked rushing offense on their first drive of the game against the Bengals. They drove down the field on five consecutive rushes for 76 yards. However, on the sixth rushing attempt, Cleveland fumbled at the goal line and the game was never in doubt after that.

The Browns have the second-worst scoring offense and third-worst point differential in the NFL and are likely to finish the season as the only team in the division with a negative point differential. Now, Browns fans hope for an improved draft position rather than wins. Such is life as an NFL fan whose favorite team is playing out the string.

At our expense, the Browns did achieve one goal today. They successfully moved into the Top 5 of the NFL Draft thanks to the Panthers and Raiders not completely forfeiting the season like we have.



The Jaguars and Titans play each other next week, so congratulations to Cleveland… pic.twitter.com/b8CPqgAqbH — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) December 23, 2024

Nevertheless, let’s hope the players don't share their fans’ lackadaisical views about their draft position.

The Browns play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Bengals fans hope their Ohio brethren can upset the Dolphins because Cincinnati needs Miami to lose one of its final two games. Perhaps the Browns will provide a delayed Christmas gift for Cincinnati.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

The Bengals have the longest winning streak in the division and the second-longest in the conference. They got their third consecutive victory by defeating the Browns, 24-6. Joe Burrow was his normal superhero-esque self throwing for 252 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked defense in passing yards allowed.

This is the most ridiculous TD pass I’ve ever seen. Joe Burrow is a magician pic.twitter.com/OUiQq0Aia2 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 22, 2024

Cincinnati’s defense turned back the clock to a time when Lou Anarumo’s side of the ball gave up a lot of yards, but few points. With shades of Bengals defenses past, Vonn Bell forced a fumble at the goal line to prevent Cleveland from scoring.

Vonn Bell : 2 tackles, forced fumble & a fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/Y9ulgzBYUp — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 22, 2024

Six points are the fewest points scored on Cincinnati’s defense this season. As the campaign nears its conclusion, let’s hope they can continue in this direction.

Now comes Cincinnati's most critical game of the season against the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon. If the Bengals defeat Denver, they will be one step closer to a Christmas miracle: A playoff appearance.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

The Steelers fall from first place in the AFC North power rankings after three straight weeks at the top. They lost to the Ravens 34-27 on Saturday. 34 is the second-most points surrendered this season by the Steelers. The Bengals scored 38 against them in week 13.

Pittsburgh’s customarily formidable defense had few answers for running back Derrick Henry who rushed for 162 yards against them. The Steelers also had a difficult time corralling wide receiver Zay Jones who had 100 yards receiving for the Ravens.

The Steelers have a slight edge in the AFC North standings, holding the tiebreaker over the Ravens. However, that is insufficient for Pittsburgh to keep first place in this week’s power rankings.

The Steelers have a +54 point differential which is second in the division. Cincinnati has closed that gap over the past couple of weeks. The Steelers rank third in the division in points scored this season, with the Bengals and Ravens well ahead of Pittsburgh in that category.

Nevertheless, Pittsburgh is in first place in the division and has an inside track on the AFC North title. But that could change drastically over the next two weeks. The Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Bengals fans should hope for a Steelers victory so that the Chiefs have something to play for in Week 18 against the Broncos.

If that scenario plays out, the Steelers could be fighting for a divisional championship in Week 18 when they face the Bengals. At which point, Cincinnati could be in a position to sneak into the playoffs with a win over their arch-nemesis which would make for must-watch television.

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

The Ravens reclaimed the top perch of the AFC North tree despite still being in second place in the division’s standings. They defeated the Steelers on a special holiday Saturday NFL broadcast, 34-17.

With their victory, the Ravens clinched a playoff birth and caught the Steelers in the standings. The Ravens have the same 10-5 record, but the Steelers possess the tiebreaker thanks to a better conference record.

Nevertheless, momentum, if you believe in that, is on Baltimore’s side. They have won two consecutive games whereas the Steelers have lost two straight. As has been the case for most of the season, Baltimore has an advantage over the Steelers in point differential. Baltimore’s +103 point differential leads the division. Pittsburgh’s +54 ranks second.

Baltimore plays Houston on Christmas Day. The Ravens must win their two remaining games and hope Pittsburgh loses one of its next two games.

If all goes well for the Ravens, the Steelers will lose to the Bengals in Week 18, providing the Ravens with an AFC North Championship and Cincinnati (potentially) with a miracle playoff appearance.