AFC North rival hiring this head coach would be nightmare scenario for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals presumably lucked out in a big way this offseason, considering the entire rest of the AFC North division shook things up by parting ways with their head coaches. However, what if the difficult moves Cincinnati's rivals made prove to be for the better?

Sure, one would assume the continuity of Zac Taylor and his coaching staff will give the Bengals a leg up at least for 2026. Except that, odds are, at least one of those three vacancies in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, or Cleveland will score a home-run hire and be ready to challenge for the division crown.

So who's it gonna be? One team stands out among the trio as by far the biggest threat — especially if they hire a fired head coach who they just interviewed.

Mike McDaniel to Ravens would flip AFC North upside down & be disastrous for Bengals

The Ravens confirmed this week that they'd completed their interview with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. They're expected to do their due diligence in the wake of John Harbaugh's exit after 18 seasons.

Nevertheless, count me as someone grateful that Baltimore's brass let McDaniel out of the building without a contract locked in.

McDaniel is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the sport. He made his hay ascending the coaching ranks as a run game guru. However, when he landed in Miami with an atrocious offensive line, he pivoted to a dynamic passing attack triggered by Tua Tagovailoa.

In fact, McDaniel was too good at his job in a lot of ways. Tua led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, leading to a $200+ million contract. That wound up costing McDaniel his job in the end when Tua dealt with more injuries (another concussion, for one) and failed to live up to his end of that lucrative bargain this past season.

Speaking of injured QBs, it felt like the Ravens' two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson was popping up on the injury report every week with something new. His early-season absence put Baltimore too far behind the 8-ball to rally and make the playoffs.

Assuming Lamar is himself as a runner next season, I shudder to think about what McDaniel could do with a supreme athlete and a QB run game. Oh, and remember: The Ravens still employ Derrick Henry, who'd absolutely feast in McDaniel's zone running scheme, along with speedy complementary back Keaton Mitchell.

Think about it. If McDaniel can elevate Tua to such epic heights, imagine what he could do with a healthy Lamar Jackson.

McDaniel also has an extensive background of coaching wide receivers. He could work wonders on Zay Flowers to help him take the next step as a truly elite weapon.

Glad I'm not alone in this sort of opinion.

Mike McDaniel with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers would be incredible.



Absolute cinema.



Jackson’s 2026 fantasy season would feed families. https://t.co/S4LO4VKfnf — Theo Gremminger (@TheOGfantasy) January 16, 2026

Just scour X/Twitter for Ravens Flock folk, and you'll see how many fans are coming around to the idea of McDaniel as head coach.

While McDaniel would be a great replacement for Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher if he gets a head coaching gig, that's a pie-in-the-sky notion at this point.

Cincinnati's atrocious defense had better get its act together fast and make some meaningful improvements. No matter who the Ravens' new coach is, Lamar is going to be eager to rally in 2026 and prove he's still an elite player. Not to mention, is any QB in the league under more pressure to win a Super Bowl?

Then you toss in the fact that McDaniel got belatedly kicked to the curb by the Dolphins, when all indications were that his job status was safe, and you have a ticked-off, highly capable coach-QB tandem in Baltimore.

People are even saying McDaniel to the Ravens is written in the stars.

Mike McDaniel (Pisces) would be a great fit with Lamar Jackson (Capricorn) and the Ravens.



This is an ideal connection that can heavily benefit the Ravens on the offensive end. https://t.co/TwQ3w0aM7h — The Zodiac GM (@TheZodiacGM) January 16, 2026

