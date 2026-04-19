Bengals actually have a plan for one glaring Dexter Lawrence problem

The Cincinnati Bengals weren't content to sit on their hands, mindlessly draft another succession plan player with the 10th overall pick, and watch their defense underachieve (again) in 2026.

This is an offseason Joe Burrow termed "as big as it gets" at the end of the 2025 campaign. Well, the Bengals went big-game hunting for the literal biggest man they could find, and they got him! New York Giants 340-pound defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has arrived in Cincinnati after a straight-up trade for the No. 10 pick.

It's still surreal that this has happened. Even more surreal will be the day the Bengals meet Lawrence's gaudy contract demands that triggered this trade in the first place.

Well, the latest buzz out of Cincinnati suggests that day may be closer than we realize.

Bengals reportedly hard at work on new Dexter Lawrence contract after epic trade

Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz has the latest on the Bengals' thought process on the Lawrence trade, how they're determined to maximize Burrow's prime, and their encouraging strides toward a new contract:

"From a Bengals perspective, the organization understands it’s in a win-now window every year with Joe Burrow and must take advantage of that. Sitting at No. 10 felt like a spot where they could be left out of the mix in a draft thin on blue-chip talent. So they make the big splash to land Dexter Lawrence as a result. The Bengals are expected to hammer out a significant long-term deal with DT Dexter Lawrence as part of the trade, once he passes his physical, per sources. A very un-Bengals move...but this is a changing organization. And their actions confirm it."

Do you believe in miracles, Who Dey Nation!?

This does not sound like the franchise with which Bengals fans are familiar. They always punt on going all-in for a Super Bowl. Burrow has masked many of their flaws throughout his career, but it's reached three full seasons with no playoff football and two more major injuries for Joe Shiesty.

Something had to give. You can only skate by doing the bare minimum for so long.

Speaking of which, Cincinnati tends not to get imaginative whatsoever with the salary cap. It'll take some serious maneuvering, as I outline in painstaking detail here, to fit Lawrence's incoming mega contract on the books through at least 2028.

At least the Bengals have a plan and are already working toward a new deal for Lawrence, though. None of us fans would've batted an eye if news surfaced that they weren't close on a deal.

Good thing Cincinnati made this trade in good faith that it wasn't a one-year rental, or a two-year rental on Lawrence's current underpaid rate. That's what the old Bengals would've done.

This trade is truly hitting different, ain't it?

Contract estimates are all over the place. Here's a range of what we might be looking at, y'all:

#NFL TRADE#Bengals Acquire

DL Dexter Lawrence

2026: $20M

2027: $19.5M#Giants Acquire

2026 1st-Rd Pick (#10)



NY takes on $13.9M of dead cap, freeing $13M of space & now hold the #5 & #10 picks in next week's draft.



Lawrence projects toward a 3 year, $82M extension in our… — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 19, 2026

The Giants did make offers to Dexter Lawrence that would have been a significant raise. He wanted more. Would think the Bengals gave him a deal averaging at least $28.5 million per year- with plenty of money up front. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 19, 2026

The Dex contract is going to be fascinating. Chris signed for $31.75m two years ago, in 2024 the highest paid DE was (I think) Nick Bosa at $34m per year. Now Anderson is at $50/year. Have to think Dex cracks $40m now right? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 19, 2026

The real issue is whether the Bengals will make an exception on guarantees outside of the 1st contract year, like with Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase, for Dexter Lawrence. https://t.co/itVpsbMm8w — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) April 19, 2026

If the Bengals just structure contracts like a semi-normal team does, as opposed to excess front-loading Lawrence's multi-year accord, their salary cap health will remain in great shape.

Let's say Dex's deal is three years, $105 million. That'd put him above Kansas City's Chris Jones and his $31.75 million average annual value for the most lucrative defensive tackle contract ($35 million AAV).

Here's a rough sketch of what the cap hits could be by year, again, taking into account how the Bengals often front-load contracts that I allude to in a very critical X post below:

Year 1: $30.5 million

Year 2: $35.5 million

Year 3: $39 million

Boye Mafe: 3 years, $60 million ($20M/yr)

Jaelan Phillips: 4 years, $120 million ($30M/yr)



Year 1 cap hits — Mafe: $17M; Phillips: $9.9M



Laugh-out-loud organizational malpractice.



Imbecilic contract structures overshadow Bengals' solid free agency https://t.co/3YrW07dTVH — Stripe Hype (@StripeHype) March 17, 2026

It won't be too long, maybe a max of three years, before the NFL adds an 18th regular-season game. Revenue will go up. The salary cap will explode yet again. Lawrence's contract will look like a bargain whenever that change rolls in.

Lawrence will lift level this defense up from near the bottom of the league to somewhere near the middle of the pack in tandem with all of Cincinnati's other additions like Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen via free agency.

Why the Bengals didn't address the linebacker position more like they did their other areas of need is unclear to me. Maybe they draft another one on Day 2 to compete with Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr., who were both awful as rookies and are the glaring weak links on Cincinnati's defense right now. I'd love to see a veteran of some kind join the fold.

Cincinnati can pull the contract restructure levers for Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and/or Tee Higgins the next two offseasons to create loads of cap room. Same goes for Cook and Mafe. They'll have room to spare to accommodate Lawrence's lucrative payday and more free-agent help in the coming years while keeping their core intact.

Although 2027's free agency period could get a little tight with extensions due for cornerback DJ Turner and Dax Hill, plus tailback Chase Brown, the only must-keep free agent in 2028 is right tackle Amarius Mims, who'll likely play on a manageable fifth-year option.

Now, anything the Bengals get from this rookie class in the draft feels like gravy. Or any of the next few drafts really. That's how big of a game-changer this Dexter Lawrence trade is, and who much of a boon it is to Cincinnati's entire offseason.

Burrow was right. This is as big as it gets. We all know he'll hold up his end of the bargain. Nice to see the Bengals brass following suit at long last.