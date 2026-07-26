Bengals adding Deebo Samuel would sabotage offseason progress

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't often in the market for massive moves on the NFL transaction wire. However, since their stunning Dexter Lawrence trade, they are a more frequently speculated destination for other big-name targets like Deebo Samuel.

That doesn't mean signing someone like Samuel is a bright idea. As well as the Bengals did to upgrade their defensive personnel, they could still use another linebacker at least for insurance behind rising second-year starters Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins already headline Cincinnati's Joe Burrow-led passing attack. Adding Samuel to the mix is a square peg in a round hole from that standpoint. But it goes even further.

Deebo Samuel is a luxury, and Bengals have other needs

All this buzz about Deebo Samuel to the Bengals stems from a CBS Sports article by Jordan Dajani that evaluates the former San Francisco 49ers first-team All-Pro's best landing spots in free agency. Dajani agreed with a suggestion by his colleague, Mike Renner, that Deebo to Cincinnati is an intriguing possibility:

"Some would claim the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but apart from those two pass-catchers, it's questionable. Andrei Iosivas is the No. 3, followed by players like Mitchell Tinsley, Charlie Jones and the rookie Colbie Young. Imagine Joe Burrow operating out of 11 personnel with Chase, Higgins and then Samuel running around in the slot."

I'm usually on board with Renner's NFL Draft analysis (shout out mutual X/Twitter follow bro). However, I disagree with this particular take.

First of all, according to Spotrac, Samuel's projected market value is $15.8 million, with an alleged reasonable contract of two years and $31.5 million.

Not only is that a massive overpay for the 30-year-old veteran, but the Bengals have about $16.5 million of 2026 salary cap room left to work with. They made a noteworthy additions just before last season in current starting right guard Dalton Risner at a fraction of that price.

If Cincinnati de facto GM Duke Tobin does add to his stacked roster that Burrow has hyped through the roof, it'd probably involve a far less cost-prohibitive player. Or two.

Even if Samuel settles for a lesser deal now that the bulk of free agency has ended and he's still unsigned, his fit with the Bengals is dubious at best.

We've covered the multiplicity of Cincinnati's No. 3 wide receiver position quite a lot this offseason here at Stripe Hype. Andrei Iosivas has multiple years in Zac Taylor's system and, technically speaking, has the clear inside track for that job.

I say "technically speaking" because Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki — aka "TINO" (Tight End In Name Only — spends the vast majority of his snaps aligned as a slot receiver. Seldom does Gesicki put his hand in the dirt as an inline tight end.

Plus, Cincinnati just spent a fourth-round pick on ex-Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young. This could imply that the Bengals view Young as immediate competition to Iosivas, and perhaps his long-term replacement. After all, Yoshi is in the last year of his rookie contract.

The Bengals emphasized continuity this offseason while the rest of the AFC North overhauled their coaching staffs. All 11 starters return on offense. Burrow will hopefully stay healthy. There appears to be, at long last, a competent defense to complement Joe Shiesty and Co.

Why risk disrupting that paragon of stability by somewhat callously tossing Samuel into the mix?

I do get some of the appeal of Deebo to Cincy. His unique skill set, specifically aligning in the backfield as such a dynamic ball-carrier, could make the Bengals' offense more versatile and balanced. He'd take some of the burden off workhorse tailback Chase Brown. Samuel also had a decent single year in Washington, with 72 receptions for 727 yards and five TDs.

That said, we're still talking about quite a crowded group of pass-catchers in Cincinnati. Deebo is too big of a name to integrate with Chase and Higgins in a significant role, especially given all the in-house competition for hauling in the tertiary target share from Burrow.

It's great that the Bengals are being debated for yet another all-in move to win a Super Bowl. Acquiring Samuel just happens to be a bad fit.

In fact, this hypothetical move is the precise type of biting-off-more-than-you-can-chew transaction that could fracture a locker room due to the egos and massive expectations at play.