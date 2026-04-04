Bengals are at least feigning interest in can't-miss 2026 NFL Draft target

If the Cincinnati Bengals, with all their woes at linebacker between Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter, didn't meet with the top prospect at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, Who Dey Nation would figuratively riot. Or perhaps literally.

Good thing the Bengals at least have something on the docket with Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, whom I've touted for months as the dream first-round pick for Cincinnati.

One of the main takeaways from recent Bengals drafts is, if ball-knowing fans want a certain player, you can almost guarantee the front office will not make good on that desire. Expect disappointment, and you'll never be disappointed. Except you still will be.

Bengals set up local visit with Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, who they *should* (but won't) draft at all costs

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Bengals, who own the 10th overall pick, will host Styles for a pre-draft visit. The Washington Commanders have the seventh pick and are slated to meet with him, too.

Styles has already spun through the headquarters of the Jets and Cowboys. Both those teams own two first-round picks: New York at Nos. 2 and 16, and Dallas at Nos. 12 and 20.

It wouldn't be a total shock to see Gang Green go bold and take the plunge on Styles, even at No. 2 overall. He's that strong of a prospect. A defensive end is certainly in play, yet the Jets signed ex-Bengal Joseph Ossai and Packers EDGE Kingsley Enagbare in free agency to attack that need.

Dallas has the ability to move up from the 12th pick with another Day 1 selection in tow. Few players could help transform the Cowboys' defense like Styles and further vindicate the Micah Parsons trade.

From a pure "positional value" standpoint, anyone who trades up for an off-ball linebacker will look somewhat foolish. But what if Styles fulfills the destiny multiple draft experts envision for him as a Fred Warner-caliber player?

Sign me up for Ohio St LB Sonny Styles! Perfect for today's NFL. 6'4 3/8 237 LB former safety with outstanding instincts, range and physicality. Gives me Fred Warner vibes. The game vs Indiana is a highlight tape. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 14, 2026

Would a prime Fred Warner clone be worth the second pick in this draft? Absolutely!

Sonny Styles is the No. 2 overall player on my soon-to-be-finalized top 175 big board. Trying to think of a better linebacker prospect in my lifetime. None come to mind.

I'll say it yet again: The only other time I've felt this convicted on someone since I got semi-seriously into the draft was Penei Sewell in 2021. To the point where I wrote years-long multiverse fan fiction about Cincinnati trading up for Sewell and drafting Ja'Marr Chase.

Sewell turned out pretty good, did he not? And the Bengals would be Super Bowl champs if they'd listened to me on that ridiculous trade scenario.

I would take no chances. I'd trade up with the Jets. They can always move back up from the 10th pick if they so desire. Remember, they have three first-round picks in next year's draft to play with, too.

Look, the Bengals can roll the dice and pray that a supreme prospect falls to them at No. 10. Or they can go all-in, attack their most glaring need, and get a legitimate franchise-changer in Sonny Styles to be at the heart of their defense for the next decade-plus.

Were I Duke Tobin, and I had the sticks, I would not hesitate. But hesitation is this front office's specialty. So again, prepare to be disappointed. This pre-draft visit with Styles will mean absolute squat in the end. Unless Tobin and Co. can prove me wrong. Please do, y'all. Please do.