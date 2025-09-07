Bengals are one aggressive move away from shaking up the AFC

The Cincinnati Bengals have yet to kick off their 2025 season, but heading into Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, there are a few concerns that could use some addressing.

No NFL team can expect to have a perfectly constructed roster. However, the Bengals are vulnerable at several key spots in particular. They've upgraded some units of late with the acquisitions of defensive tackle Mike Pennel and guard Dalton Risner, which you love to see.

One prospective move that could really put Cincinnati among the AFC's elite stands out above the rest, though. It feels almost too easy and logical.

Bengals really need to sign Jabrill Peppers, like, yesterday

Defensive coordinator Al Golden asks a lot of his defensive backs as far as the safeties playing both spots, or lining up at nickel, and cornerbacks flexing from the boundary to the slot. The Bengals are largely unproven and young in the secondary.

When the New England Patriots released Jabrill Peppers on Aug. 29, I gassed him up and opined that Cincinnati should be his new NFL home. After all, Peppers was a pivotal part of the Patriots defense that baffled Joe Burrow in Week 1 last year when the Bengals lost 16-10 at home. Yeeted countless survivor pool players.

I guess I already tweeted this take out in real time when I shared the prior article. Whatever. It clearly hasn't happened yet, so we stay manifesting in the hours leading up to Week 1! Most important from the tweet I made is just how multifaceted Peppers is as a football player.

Jabrill Peppers snaps splits since 2023 (via @PFF):



FS - 562 snaps

Box safety - 413 snaps

Slot CB - 183 snaps

Boundary CB - 92 snaps

Defensive line - 77 snaps



GET HIM! 😄



Bengals should be this stud safety's next team after surprise Patriots release https://t.co/sLfVJRroSg — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) August 29, 2025

Peppers can align anywhere and play at an elite level. To me, he'd be an upgrade over the likes of Geno Stone and Jordan Battle at safety. His presence would also allow Dax Hill to start on the boundary at cornerback, rather than at the nickel — or at least rotate out more liberally.

Given the Bengals' defensive woes from last season, they should be doing everything they can to maximize their efficacy on that side of the ball. Burrow and the offense will be lighting up the scoreboard. It's a matter of getting key stops, leaving opponents confused, and freeing up Trey Hendrickson to tee off on the quarterback.

You have to think Golden would be licking his chops to get a movable chess piece like Peppers onto the roster. I'm shocked he remains unsigned. Make it happen, Duke Tobin!

And if you can't get fired up about Peppers' own words here and the prospect of how well he would fit in a Bengals uniform, well, you may not have a pulse.

Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective. — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) September 1, 2025

More Bengals News and Analysis