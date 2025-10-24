As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the second act of their three-game homestand in Week 8 versus the New York Jets, they're battling an immortal force. An intangible enemy of human nature. The letdown.

Pardon my drama geekdom for a second, but bear with me here. In a traditional three-act dramatic structure that dates back to Aristotle's Poetics and persists in modern day, Act 1 establishes a new world. It tends to climax on a positively-charged denouement, only for the feces to hit the fan in Act 2.

Welp. Here we are. The Bengals spun a fresh, new yarn last Thursday eve when Joe Flacco threw for 342 yards in a 33-31 victory over Pittsburgh, snapping a skid of four straight losses.

The latest injury news from the Jets' side only plays into the notion that Cincinnati could underestimate the opponent, and be in for a stiffer test than expected at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Jets stars Sauce Gardner & Garrett Wilson ruled out for Week 8 vs. Bengals

New York head coach Aaron Glenn has made waves this NFL work week by refusing to name his starting quarterback, citing a potential competitive advantage. However, Glenn is required to divulge his injury report, which now rules out All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner and WR1 Garrett Wilson from suiting up.

Shout out to tenured Bengals beat reporter Charlie Goldsmith for underscoring just how vulnerable Gang Green's Sauce-less secondary is against the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Jets corner Brandon Stephens, a former Raven, allowed 15 catches in two games vs. the Bengals last season.



DJ Turner and Dax Hill have each allowed 20 catches in seven games this season.



In other words, 15 in two games is a lot. https://t.co/wXa7IJn980 — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 24, 2025

Congratulations to anyone in Who Dey Nation who, at this time last year, had it on their bingo card that Bengals cornerback DJ Turner would be widely considered a superior player to Sauce Gardner. Yours truly sure didn't see that coming! Well OK, maybe a little.

Chase and Higgins must be licking their chops to face the likes of Brandon Stephens and a host of other unproven Jets cornerbacks. Although New York's Quinnen Williams-led front seven is indubitably formidable, there are liabilities galore in the defensive backfield.

Regarding Wilson, he's the only Jet anywhere close to the caliber of wideout that Chase or Higgins are, too. Only one other receiver on the roster (Josh Reynolds, 11) has double-digit catches.

Perhaps there are diamonds in the rough in the Jets' receiving corps heretofore unknown due to their dire QB depth chart. Whether it's Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor under center for the Bengals' visitors on Sunday, that passing attack isn't scaring anyone.

But once again, this creates an atmosphere positively ripe for a Cincinnati letdown.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has emphasized of late the importance of building an early lead to keep Chase Brown and the rushing attack rolling. That will be critical in Week 8 to wear down New York's defense, ensuring Cincinnati escapes its home turf with a win to claw back to .500 at 4-4.

More Bengals News and Analysis