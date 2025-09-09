Bengals believe Al Golden reunion can revive this Saints 2nd-round draft bust

The Cincinnati Bengals have done a commendable job building out their roster depth after the traditional free agency period ended back in the spring. As training camp progressed into the regular season, they've proven to be far more proactive than usual.

Putting aside the unsavory handling of Trey Hendrickson, it's worth celebrating Cincinnati's newfound gumption in the personnel department. Did it finally hit them that they've squandered too many years of Prime Joe Burrow already? Perhaps.

Not that Tuesday's latest news is some super splashy transaction. Nevertheless, it's an encouraging swing of the bat at a reclamation project for a highly-touted draft prospect.

Al Golden successfully stumps for DE Isaiah Foskey to join the Bengals

The New Orleans Saints selected defensive end Isaiah Foskey with the 40th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — not long after the Bengals landed Myles Murphy in the first round. Unfortunately for the Saints, Foskey didn't pan out, and he was waived as part of their final roster cuts.

If you're a second-round pick who doesn't even make it to a third season with your original team, you just might be a bust. It's not like the Saints have a roster full of world beaters. But new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, according to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, proved to be a big advocate for his former player:

#Bengals DC Al Golden coached Isaiah Foskey at Notre Dame, and now they’re reunited in Cincinnati. That connection was a big selling point. https://t.co/gJT7viV2S0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 9, 2025

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Foskey signed to the Bengals practice squad. That unit added ex-Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel just last Monday, and he was promptly promoted to play 22 snaps in the Bengals' 17-16 Week 1 win in Cleveland.

Golden was Notre Dame's DC during Foskey's final two years in South Bend, so the 24-year-old could see a call-up to the active roster here soon. There's an argument to be made that reunion-based signings such as these are a lazy shortcut. However, Golden was pivotal to getting undrafted rookie DT Howard Cross III a training camp invite, and Cross made the 53-man roster.

The Bengals could still use some juice at defensive end outside of Hendrickson and their latest first-round choice, Shemar Stewart. Despite Foskey's underachievement in New Orleans, his collegiate production suggests he can provide that.

Across his last two seasons at Notre Dame, Foskey recorded 65 QB pressures and turned those into 23 sacks. That's an astoundingly high 35.4% pressure-to-sack conversion clip. For context, Trey Hendrickson's sack rate on pressures was 21.7% during his 17.5-sack 2024 campaign.

This data comes from PFF, and back in 2023, CBS Sports draft guru/Notre Dame alum Mike Renner was running the big board. Renner's insider take on Foskey revealed that promising pass-rushing profile, and a knack for setting the edge versus the run. Unfortunately, Foskey's pad level left something to be desired. We can assume that's why he struggled to make an impact for the Saints.

Having such innate familiarity with Golden should allow Foskey to assimilate to the Bengals' scheme sooner than most off-the-couch free-agent pickups. Taking a low-risk flier on a second-round pick who's still so young is a commendable, savvy move.

Last point: I found this take very interesting as far as what the roster trickle-down effect could be of the Bengals acquiring Foskey.

Familiarity with DC Al Golden from time together at ND.



I believe the Bengals were at the 16-player max for the PS, so I take this to mean DT Mike Pennel will be signed to the 53 with Lucas Patrick going to IR. https://t.co/PCHUunF4RR — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) September 9, 2025

While nobody should expect anything out of Foskey in Week 2's home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he provides depth and upside at a critical position where the Bengals still leave something to be desired.

