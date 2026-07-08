It’s no secret that the 2026 season will be a make-or break year for the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite having Joe Burrow and arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, Cincinnati hasn’t made the postseason the last three years. That’s why it’s fair to say this era of Bengals football is on the hot seat.

Based on how the last few seasons have gone, there isn’t much concern about the offensive side of the ball. Aside from Burrow staying healthy, Cincinnati’s offense is a pretty reliable unit. The defense, on the other hand, is the problem area that has held the team back.

The Bengals have been hard at work this offseason to change that reality, but even with some big new additions, Cincinnati still has some big question marks on the defensive side of the ball. In a recent ESPN piece, NFL analyst Mike Clay highlighted the biggest question mark.

Clay pointed to the team’s young off-ball linebacker group and called it Cincinnati’s biggest weakness.

Bengals young linebackers must deliver to fix Cincinnati’s biggest weakness

The analyst explained that Cincinnati is running things back with the same concerning linebacker group from last season. That group includes Barrett Carter, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Oren Burks. While last year was rough for the unit, the reason for hope is that Carter and Knight were both rookies. Now entering year two, the Bengals are gambling on the linebackers to make a year-two leap.

Knight was drafted in the second round by Cincinnati and played in all 17 games as a rookie, starting 14. In those games, the linebacker recorded 106 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. Carter, on the other hand, was selected in the fourth round. He started 12 games, while appearing in all 17, and posted 106 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one interception.

The Bengals deciding to gamble on the two unproven linebackers, in such a huge season, is a risky choice. The outcome of the gamble will be tied directly to Duke Tobin, the Bengals’ Director of Player Personnel, making him the de facto general manager.

Tobin is responsible for using two of the team’s first four picks in 2025 on the two linebackers, with the first pick also being used on defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. If the young defenders can step up and deliver for the Bengals, it’d be a win for Tobin. If the defense continues to struggle, it will spell bad news for Tobin and everyone else in Cincinnati.