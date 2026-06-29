Bengals' commitment to this roster mainstay should wane (but probably won't)

The Cincinnati Bengals can get a little too fixated on their in-house talent at times. Although they've overcome that organizational flaw more so in recent years, and this offseason in particular, they refuse to let go of one specific player.

If Drew Sample wasn't a second-round pick back in 2019, would he still be on the roster? I'd surmise not. Draft status can go a long way toward keeping players in the mix, or earning extra chances when it otherwise wouldn't be justified on pure merit.

Is Sample a solid run blocker and decent pass protector? Sure. Could Cincinnati's offense cut him loose, open up an extra spot, and become more explosive overall? Absolutely.

Bengals don't know how to quit veteran tight end Drew Sample

Thankfully, the Bengals weren't content to roll with 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart as a projected starter at defensive end. They signed Boye Mafe in free agency, and drafted Cashius Howell in the second round.

Since Mike Gesicki is more of a de facto WR3 than a tight end, Sample is still virtually unchallenged to be atop the depth chart, unless the oft-injured Erick All Jr. can eclipse him.

All is way more talented than Sample, and if he's a slight downgrade as a blocker, he's just as willing to stick his nose in there and get physical. Perhaps All has lost a step from his multiple knee surgeries, but even assuming that's the case, he still has immense upside as a pass-catcher than Sample has never had.

By still employing Sample, the Bengals are taking away valuable reps for All as he tries to knock off the rust of missing all of last season. For all the front office's commendable efforts to upgrade the defense, it wouldn't have taken much to find a superior option to Sample, but Cincinnati's brass refused to explore any possibilities on that front.

It's not too late for the Bengals to make a move to bolster their tight end group. We'll have to see how training camp plays out. Then again, they have more pressing needs like linebacker and swing tackle.

The Bengals' offense is predicated on Joe Burrow's passing ability, and he's most often looking for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. When Sample isn't blocking, he's a virtual non-factor.

Is Sample's blocking ability, which will only decline as the years go on, really worth keeping him around? Or letting him play over All, who has a far superior ceiling as a player and receiver?

Not to me. Alas, the Bengals cannot quit this man.