Bengals could swipe a supreme CB trade target from Browns before deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Over the past couple of weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals very well could have saved their season with wins over the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. At 3-4, they are far from out of the playoff race. But, there is still plenty of work to do for Joe Burrow and company.
With plenty of time to go this season, the Bengals still have an opportunity to right the ship. But, in order to do so, they'll need to make a move or two before this year's trade deadline, starting in the secondary.
Cincinnati lost Dax Hill for the season and Cam Taylor-Britt hasn't exactly had a Pro Bowl-worthy year thus far. The Bengals are in the bottom half of the league in terms of pass defense (giving up 217.0 yards per game) and could use an upgrade at cornerback.
It's no wonder why they've been linked to different corners over the past few days in conjunction with deadline chatter.
If the Bengals wanted to address one of their biggest needs at this year's deadline, they wouldn't have to look far for the perfect trade target. How about calling the team they just buried in Week 7?
Cornerback Greg Newsome of the Cleveland Browns very well could be available at the deadline, with Cleveland reeling and likely to go into selling mode. The 2021 first-round pick might be the most ideal target for the Bengals, and for a few reasons, obviously starting with the fact that he fills a significant need.
A change of scenery could help lift Greg Newsome in Cincinnati
With the way the Browns season has gone, thus far, it likely hasn't been easy to play his best football. Now, that's not to say Newsome gets a pass or is allowed excuses. But, the Browns haven't been good. There are a lot of factors at play, here, but Newsome is still a very good player despite having somewhat of a down season this year.
Just last year, Newsome had himself a career year. In 2023, he posted a whopping 14 pass breakups to go along with two interceptions (both career bests). Newsome also tallied a career-high four tackles for loss.
He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 74.8 last year, too, which was also good for a career best. On that same note, Newsome allowed an opposing quarterback completion percentage of 56.7; yet again, a career high.
Adding a player with a recent track record of such stellar play could be exactly what this Bengals team needs, and going from Cleveland to Cincinnati might just be what gives Newsome that extra motivation to finish out this season on a high note.
One other important note: Newsome is on the fourth year of his rookie contract with the fifth-year option exercised for next season, so the Bengals would get him for yet another season. This isn't a one-year rental type of situation, which is another reason why Cincinnati could benefit from a deal like this.