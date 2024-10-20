Bengals snap embarrassing streak, Joe Burrow accomplishes career first in win over Browns
With their 21-14 win over the Browns in Cleveland in Week 7, the Cincinnati Bengals broke an ugly, embarrassing streak that predated the Joe Burrow era. Prior to the win, the Bengals had lost six straight games in Cleveland, dating back to 2017.
Bengals get first victory in Cleveland in seven years
Zac Taylor had never won in Cleveland, and neither had Burrow. So the win was a first for both of them. Plus, now fans in Cincinnati doin't have to feel ashamed or embarrassed next time someone asks them when the last time their favorite team won in Cleveland was.
Burrow, who is now 2-3 against Cleveland in his career, turned in another solid performance as he threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns while not turning the ball over at all. Limiting turnovers has been one of Burrow's major strengths so far this season. Through seven games he has just two interceptions compared to 12 touchdowns.
When asked how it felt to finally win in Cleveland on the postgame broadcast, Burrow had a simple response. "It feels good," he said. "We'll enjoy this one tonight and then come back tomorrow."
His two touchdown tosses in Cleveland went to Cincinnati's top two wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase snagged one in the third quarter and then channeled NBA legend Allen Iverson with his celebration, while Tee Higgins followed with a score of his own.
But, the play of the day for Cincinnati belonged to Charlie Jones, who returned the opening kickoff of the contest 100 yards for a touchdown. It was the longest kick return of the season, and the first kick return tuddy for the Bengals since 2020. It's certainly not something that you see everyday.
That opening score gave the Bengals some early momentum and a lead that they would never relinquish, even though the game ended up being a little closer than Cincinnati's coaching staff (and fans) probably would have liked.
At the end of the day, a win is win, and that was the second straight for the Bengals, who continue to try to climb out of the 1-4 hole that they dug for themselves at the start of the season. They're certainly still alive in the playoff picture despite their slow start, but they will need to continue to pull out W's in order to remain in the race.
Next week, the Bengals will host the Philadelphia Eagles, who are on a two-game winning streak of their own. Ironically enough, both teams have defeated the same two teams over the past two weeks. The Bengals bested the Giants in Week 6 and then the Browns in Week 7, while the Eagles toppled the Browns last week and the Giants this weekend.
That will be an extremely important game for both teams, even though the league thought that there was a more intriguing matchup available for a national audience.