Bengals draft sleeper has Jessie Bates-caliber production profile

Open up any 2026 NFL mock draft from industry experts, and you're liable to find the Cincinnati Bengals selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the 10th overall pick in the first round.

Would this be a bad outcome? Absolutely not. Is Downs a logical fit in Cincinnati? Absolutely. But since when do the Bengals do sensible things in the first round?

We're talking about a front office who would have, say, Downs and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles available to them at 10th overall, only to draft a boundary cornerback like Mansoor Delane or Jermod McCoy. Because, you know, there's no guarantee they'll agree to new contracts with DJ Turner and Dax Hill.

Contingency plans in Round 1 are the recent status quo for the Bengals. Even Downs would be one to some degree, since incumbent nickelback Jalen Davis and safety Jordan Battle are only under contract through the 2026 season. But at least Downs could start right away in place of Davis.

Anyway, in preparation for the non-obvious, slam-dunk 10th overall pick, it's worth exploring a particular early Day 3 sleeper option at safety who mirrors a beloved ex-Bengal to some degree.

Texas safety Michael Taaffe compares favorably to former Bengals star Jessie Bates

Is it still too soon, or too sore of a subject to remind Who Dey Nation of the Jessie Bates glory days? Texas' Michael Taaffe is walk-on who became a multi-year starter and played in a lot of big-time games for the Longhorns. His production profile in Austin could very well foreshadow a stellar NFL career.

Look at the eerie similarities between Taaffe's performance in college compared to Bates, courtesy of advanced data guru Adam Carter:

The only P4 SAF prospects since 2015 with the following production numbers in at least one college season..



🔘 Missed tackle rate < 10.00%

🔘 Run defense grade < 80.0

🔘 INT rate > 1.00%

🔘 Passer rating when targeted < 60.0



Texas SAF Michael Taaffe will likely be inside my… pic.twitter.com/KfuOz5cB91 — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 6, 2026

Despite a below-80 PFF run defense grade, Taaffe still checked in at a respectable 72.0 and had an 88.1 overall defensive grade. Not so bad, especially factoring in his exceptional coverage chops.

Bear in mind, too, that Bates played at an inferior program in Wake Forest, against inferior competition in the ACC. All due respect to the Demon Deacons. They're more of a basketball school. And the ACC is more of a hardwood hotbed than a gridiron gauntlet.

Taaffe reached those statistical thresholds in 2025, but even before then, the experts at PFF were gassing him up as one of the nation's premier safeties, capable of playing deep, in the box, or in the slot.

Beyond Bates, look at all the other notables on that list. Kyle Hamilton is a two-time first-team All-Pro. Lordy with all the hyphens. Antoine Winfield Jr. earned that distinction with Hamilton in 2023. Bates has made the second team thrice, including twice with the Atlanta Falcons.

My updated top 175 big board has Taaffe had No. 103 overall. I might be too low on him.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft Big Board (top 175 prospects):



1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

2. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

3. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

4. Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

5. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

6. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

7. Kenyon Sadiq, TE,… — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) March 14, 2026

The consensus big board ranks Taaffe as the 139th-best prospect. In other words, he should be well within striking distance for the Bengals in the fourth round, with the 110th overall pick.

Thus, is it necessary to strain for a player at a "non-premium" position 100 picks earlier with Downs, or Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman? Perhaps not if Taaffe can maintain company with the multiple All-Pros who match his 2025 production profile.