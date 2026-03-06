Huge Caleb Downs endorsement will fire Bengals fans up for draft day

If Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs somehow makes it to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the card should be sprinted in with his name on it.

That's how a lot of Bengals fans feel. Beyond the coolness of an Ohio-based prospect coming to Cincinnati, Downs fills multiple needs at once for an oft-maligned defense. The fact that he plays safety could actually mean other "high-value positions" push him down the draft board.

Downs is invaluable, however, because he's as advanced from a football IQ standpoint as anyone in this 2026 class. Or at least that's how his last defensive coordinator frames him.

Prime Bengals draft target Caleb Downs draws rave review from ex-NFL head coach

Matt Patricia flopped as a head coach for the Detroit Lions, but he was the defensive coordinator on two New England Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams. He did a fine job in that role at Ohio State in 2025.

It clearly didn't take long for Patricia to be blown away by Caleb Downs. For someone who's coached under Bill Belichick and thus doesn't seem hardwired to give out praise or provide positive reinforcement, Patricia couldn't have gassed up Downs more in a recent interview with ESPN's Peter Schrager:

"He's the smartest player in the Draft. He's going to be the face of your franchise." -- Matt Patricia on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.



Comprehensive free agent preview, Matty P, and @ZBerm on new "The Schrager Hour":



📺: https://t.co/y1kiqLSbIu

🎧: https://t.co/H6qflXwjRN pic.twitter.com/nGljlj5ROP — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 5, 2026

Patricia emphasized how Downs is a "coach on the field" who can make in-game adjustments, and is someone who makes opponents' lives difficult thanks to his exceptional versatility.

When news broke of the Bengals re-signing nickelback Jalen Davis, it diminished the need for Downs to some degree. Cincinnati could get by with Davis at the nickel and a free-agent signing to address the obvious safety void next to Jordan Battle.

Now that we know Davis is on a cheap one-year deal, there's still a long-term question mark at that spot. Downs could be the Bengals' eventual nickel, but he can also play box or deep safety at a high level. Playing him at only one spot would be selling him short. Regardless of what his primary position is, Davis doesn't boast Downs' ability to align at safety.

I've seen so many post-Combine mock drafts (not mine) where Downs is the choice/still available when the Bengals go on the clock with the 10th pick. FanSided's own Cody Williams made the Cincy-Downs match happen. The same was true for The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

It's frankly boring and predictable to mock Downs to the Bengals at this point. Any time I see a notable mock with him as the pick, it's like, "Wow! No way!"

...Not a bad thing by the way, IRL-wise! Just stale from a sportswriting perspective. I would be thrilled to see Caleb Downs in Cincinnati!