Bengals finally land the linebacker they need in strong Day 3 NFL mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have made out pretty well in the 2026 NFL Draft thus far, especially taking into account the fact that the 10th overall pick was spent on a blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence.

Bengals de facto GM Duke Tobin spent Day 2 of the draft adding even more tantalizing talent to Cincinnati's maligned defense. Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell is an explosive pass rushing threat, and Washington's Tacario Davis should be an upgrade as the team's third boundary cornerback.

There's a big gap between the Bengals' slated Day 3 picks from No. 110 in Round 4 to the sixth round at Pick 189. This mock draft endeavors to shorten that wait with an early trade, and allows Cincinnati add some competition for incumbent starting linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

Bengals Day 3 mock draft begins with savvy trade to round out vastly improved defense

Round 4, Pick 120 (via Packers) — Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Packers receive: Picks 110, 189 & 2027 6th-rounder

Bengals receive: Picks 120 & 153

The Ted Karras succession plan is nonexistent at the minute. Cincinnati needs to rectify that issue with its first Day 3 pick with someone like Sam Hecht. He's an excellent pass protector and a nimble athlete who'd enhance the athleticism of the Bengals' offensive line. The hope is that Hecht's movement skills could help diversify the rushing attack in the post-Karras era.

Round 5, Pick 153 (via Packers) — Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Here's the final piece to the puzzle on defense. Not that I'd expect Kaleb Elarms-Orr to come in and start right away, but given how Knight and Carter fared as rookies, there's a chance. Elarms-Orr is a dynamic blitzing threat (four sacks in 2025) with 4.47 speed that translates well to coverage. He also missed only 6.4% of his tackle attempts en route to 130 combined tackles last season.

Day 3 LB we would bet on finding a role early?



Kaleb Elarms-Orr in blitz packages.



He’s on our target list. pic.twitter.com/sYhQzhnkjO — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 3, 2026

Round 6, Pick 199 — Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

This isn't the first time yours truly has efforted to write this pick into existence. Travis Burke has experience at both tackle spots and boasts the 6'9" frame the Bengals covet in players at this spot. Burke would fit like a glove and offer future starting upside as either Orlando Brown Jr.'s successor, or a backup plan at right tackle if Amarius Mims becomes too expensive in the coming years.

Round 7, Pick 221 — Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

Zac Taylor was in attendance for the Cincinnati Bearcats' pro day, where wideout Cyrus Allen showed out. He'd be a nice addition to the Bengals' receiving corps, primarily in the slot. Allen had 13 TD catches among his 51 receptions this past season, and would benefit from all the attention Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins attract from opposing secondaries.

Round 7, Pick 226 — Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Another personal favorite prospect of mine. Riley Nowakowski is an underrated athlete and pass-catching weapon who doubles as an effective lead blocker. The Indiana national champ could force long-tenured veteran Drew Sample off the final 53-man roster if he's among Cincinnati's two seventh-round selections.