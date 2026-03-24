Cincinnati draft prospect could be Bengals playmaker of the future

The Cincinnati Bengals boast a dynamic wide receiver duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as is, so finding another perimeter weapon likely won't be a huge priority of theirs in the 2026 NFL Draft. That said, if the board breaks the right way, a local college star may prove to be the perfect fit.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the Cincinnati Bearcats' pro day on Tuesday, where several intriguing prospects worked out and participated in drills. Among them was probable Day 2 linebacker Jake Golday, who has a top 30 visit coming up with the Bengals.

It wouldn't help the reputation of Duke Tobin's scouting department to spend two draft picks on ex-Bearcats. Then again, that trend turned up some free-agent gold, courtesy of safety Bryan Cook.

Cincinnati Bearcats WR Cyrus Allen is a potential Day 3 draft steal for Bengals

Chase is a dynamic weapon in the slot, so it's not like the Bengals' WR3 going forward must be a slot-exclusive type of player. It's just that Cyrus Allen has the build, route-running precision, and production that suggests he could flourish in that spot in the right NFL system.

You can see all the goods below from Allen's stellar workout, which featured a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a 36-inch vertical leap, and a whopping 11-foot broad jump.

Cyrus Allen (@cyrusallen_) just recorded a 36 inch vertical here at NFL Pro Day. @FrontOfficeNews pic.twitter.com/ymMYTPMmRJ — Neil Meyer (@MeyerNeil6) March 24, 2026

Front Office News' Neil Meyer also reported that Allen got up 14 reps on the bench press and checked in at 5'11", 186 pounds.

Scouts would've liked to see agility numbers from the 3-cone drill or 20-yard shuttle, yet Allen's monster broad jump alone hints at his explosive athleticism. His skills in the slot and aforementioned route-running suggest change of direction is a strength, too. Sure seems that way when you flip on his highlight reel at least.

Allen had 674 receiving yards on 51 catches in 2025, and demonstrated an unusual nose for the end zone with 13 TDs. That's a downright ridiculous rate to find pay dirt.

It's intriguing to think about how Allen would fit in the Bengals' passing attack. Joe Burrow could find plenty of work for him, and the presence of Chase, Higgins, and even Mike Gesicki at tight end would free up all kinds of space for Allen to operate.

Considering Cincinnati's holes all over the defense, it's possible that by the time the Bengals take a flier on a receiver, Allen will have been drafted already. Definitely a name to keep an eye on as the draft draws nearer, though.