Bengals floated in potential Kayvon Thibodeaux trade, but it doesn’t make cents

By all accounts, the Cincinnati Bengals have had a successful offseason. Through the draft and free agency, they improved their defense, which was their top priority.

However, after acquiring the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Cashius Howell, some still believe Cincinnati could add another veteran to its much-improved defensive line.

Bleacher Report has entered the chat, suggesting the Bengals as a potential landing spot for New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux could be on the move

Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report put out his trading block big board after the NFL draft, listing Thibodeaux as a player the New York Giants should move with the Bengals as a potential trade partner.

Knox projects Thibodeaux’s trade value to be a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Of Thibodeaux, Know writes, “It certainly feels like Kayvon Thibodeaux's time with the New York Giants is nearing its end. The 2022 first-round pick has flashed a high ceiling (11.5 sacks in 2023) but is entering a contract year without a headlining spot in the pass-rushing rotation.”

The problem with Knox saying this is that he would not be the headliner in Cincinnati either. Not for these 2026 Bengals.

But before we discuss the on-field implications, we must consider financial constraints.

Bengals face same cap crunch as Giants

The Bengals are in just as dire straits as the Giants, given that both teams rank near the bottom of available cap space.

The Bengals are 26th in effective cap space, with $5,105,699 in available cap space, according to OverTheCap. The Giants rank 29th with a margin of $2,916,984.

The Giants would save $14,751,000 in cap space by releasing or trading Thibodeaux. The Bengals trading for the Giants' pass rusher would require even more creative bookkeeping or releasing players to free up salary cap space.

While the front office could save some money here and there, there is no combination of salaries at edge rusher specifically, or along the defensive line in general, that would come close to making up the $14.7 million the Bengals would need to take on his salary.

Getting to $14 million would require deep cuts that the Bengals are unlikely to make. Releasing TJ Slaton ($4.1M), Drew Sample ($2.85M), Andre Iosivas ($3.6M), Oren Burks ($1.9M), and Cody Ford ($800,000) to get to $13.275 million.

So while it is possible, it would leave the team with less depth at other positions, which is something the coaches and front office would like to avoid.

Bengals edge rusher plans appear set

In a vacuum, yes, the Bengals should consider adding a veteran pass rusher for a fourth-round pick. However, the front office has hoovered more than they can handle as their vacuum bag is overflowing.

Knox notes, “The Giants traded for Brian Burns in 2024, used a 2025 first-round pick on Abdul Carter, and just used the fifth overall selection on Ohio State's Arvell Reese. While New York could use Reese as an off-ball linebacker this season and move him to the edge after Thibodeaux departs in 2027, moving Thibodeaux now would make more sense.”

Cincinnati is in a very similar situation.

The Bengals signed Boye Mafe this offseason to a large free agent deal. They also still have former first-round picks Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart, whom they are banking on taking another step this season.

Furthermore, they drafted Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round. That makes for a lot of edge rushers who will be competing for playing time in a suddenly crowded and competitive defensive line room.

So even if the Bengals found a way to free up the money to trade for Thibodeaux, they have Mafe, Murphy, Stewart, and Howell, who are guaranteed to be on the roster in September.

Crowded room and cost make Thibodeaux trade unlikely

Their offseason acquisitions, with the potential upside of players like Cedric Johnson and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who are substantially cheaper, make finding a place on the field for an edge rusher coming off a season in which he recorded 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and appeared in only ten games, would be a high price to pay.

The Bengals should feel good about where their defensive line stands heading into May. But this has been an exciting offseason as we can remember, so perhaps there’s more to come.

Nevertheless, we should not expect the Bengals to make a substantially costly trade for Thibodeaux, especially if we want them to make a move for a costly linebacker or another safety.