Bengals get great news regarding Tee Higgins ahead of pivotal matchup with Chargers
He's back. After missing the last three games with a quad injury, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to be back out on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.
Tee Higgins is excited to return to action against Los Angeles
Higgins is understandably eager to get back out on the field.
"I'm very excited [to] get back out there with the guys," Higgins said of his return, via ESPN. "Just sitting there watching, I hate it, you know what I'm saying? Not being able to contribute to help get a win, it sucks. So I'm very excited to go out there and fight."
Higgins' return should provide a big boost for a Bengals team desperate for a win in Los Angeles. As it currently stands, the Bengals have a 36 percent chance of making the playoffs following their Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.The number will either rise or drop drastically depending on what happens in the game against Los Angeles.
With a win over the Chargers, Cincinnati's playoff odds will jump up to 53 percent, which means that it would be more likely than not that they would qualify for postseason play at that point. However, with a loss the Bengals' playoff odds would drop down to 22 percent. That's over a 30-point percentage swing depending on what happens against the Chargers.
When he's been available, Higgins has been very solid for Cincinnati this season. In five games of action, he has 29 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns. His presence out on the field helps to open things up for Ja'Marr Chase and Cincinnati's other pass-catchers, and he also provides quarterback Joe Burrow with another reliable target.
Bengals fans should enjoy watching Higgins in black-and-orange while they can, as a recent report suggested that he's extremely unlikely to remain in Cincinnati past the current campaign. Higgins will be a free agent over the offseason, and he's likely to earn a bigger bag elsewhere than he would in Cincy. Things could always change, but it certainly feels like Higgins' days as a Bengal are numbered.