Bengals have perfect opportunity to upgrade their secondary before 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23, and it will be a big opportunity for the Cincinnati Bengals to address some of the holes on their struggling defense. The Bengals currently hold the 10th overall pick, and it seems inevitable that the team will select a defensive back. While that plan will likely remain unchanged, Cincinnati has a major opportunity to add to it’s secondary before the draft.

On Friday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts and veteran defensive back Kenny Moore II have mutually agreed to seek a trade.

Moore has been one of the best slot corners in the league over the last decade, and while the Colts may be ready to move on, he’d be the perfect addition in Cincinnati.

Bengals should explore trading for Kenny Moore II after Colts news

It’s no secret Cincinnati needs to significantly improve its defense — especially the secondary — and that’s why the franchise is expected to select a prospect like cornerback Mansoor Delane or safety Caleb Downs with the 10th pick. The Bengals can still do that even if they do trade for Moore, because the veteran defender is a nickel.

Currently, Cincinnati has guys like Jalen Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, and Kyle Dugger in the mix to be the team’s top nickel. The Bengals could roll with that group, or they could pursue Moore, who would be a significant upgrade over all three.

Moore entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, and has since put together a special career. He was cut by the New England Patriots in training camp as a rookie, but immediately found a home in Indianapolis. That’s where he played all 132 of his NFL games, recording 649 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 21 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), and six forced fumbles.

Now, turning 31 in August, Moore is ready to find a new home and keep things rolling. That home could be in Cincinnati, as the Bengals could use his skill set as a quality nickel.

If the Bengals can acquire such a high-quality veteran, they could conceivably double up in the secondary on Day 1 of the draft. Whether it's Delane, Downs, or Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, Cincinnati could have a ton of depth in the defensive backfield by the time the draft concludes.

Another fun subplot to this proposed move: Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo held the same role in Cincy at the dawn of the Joe Burrow era. Anarumo would hate to lose an invaluable leader like Moore at such a critical position, that's for sure.