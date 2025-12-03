Bengals legend Ken Anderson may finally earn long-awaited Hall of Fame call

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has been begging for the Pro Football Hall of Fame to finally invite quarterback Ken Anderson into their hallowed club, but their prayers and movements have fallen on deaf ears in the last few decades.

While the Bengals of the 70s and early 80s were rarely some of the best teams in the league, Anderson's quarterbacking numbers are right up there with anyone in that area. There's still a chance No. 14 can go from NAIA school Augustana to the Hall of Fame.

Anderson was named as one of five finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Alongside New England Patriots immortal coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, Anderson will be joined by San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig and former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

Of those three players who could finally get their bust made, there can be a very strong argument made for Anderson being the best of those three. Will Anderson follow many other Bengals greats into Canton?

Bengals legend Ken Anderson named finalist for Hall of Fame voting

Anderson led the NFL in passing yards twice, completion percentage three times, and passer rating four times. The four-time Pro Bowler, who threw for just under 33,000 yards and 197 touchdowns in a 16-year career, was completing well over 60% of his throws (even hitting 70% in 1982) at a time when many starters barely cracked 50% completion.

Anderson also has an MVP to his name, as he threw for 29 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions in 1981. In that season, Anderson took the Bengals to the Super Bowl, coming inches shy of a ring before Joe Montana broke Ohio's hearts. If John Taylor doesn't catch that pass, Anderson likely wins and has a ring that puts him in Canton.

Anderson is held in low regard because of his relative lack of playoff success. However, playing the majority of his career alongside legendary dynastic teams like the Steelers, Raiders, and Dolphins contributed to that. If Anderson made any mistakes, his teams were toast. Terry Bradshaw and Bob Griese were playing alongside oodles of Hall of Famers.

Due to the historic futility of the Bengals, players like Anderson and Lemar Parrish have waited far too long for the Hall of Fame honors they deserve. Luckily, there seems to be some movement that could end up with Anderson getting the call.