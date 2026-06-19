Bengals minicamp standout is making his case in what could be a defining season

The Bengals began mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, which means we're getting closer and closer to the season starting. It's a great chance for a lot of fringe players to show what they can do, and potentially convice Zac Taylor to give them a bigger role.

The wide receiver position is an interesting one for Cincy, as they obviously have fantastic depth and talent, but with that comes some tough decisions. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be the dominant options, but then there's a real question mark at WR3.

You would expect Andrei Iosivas to take that spot, but there will be competition. There's rookie receiver Colbie Young, and the promising duo of Charlie Jones and Mitchell Tinsley also knocking on the door.

Charlie Jones impressed at minicamp

Jones has always been more of a return man for the Bengals. There's no doubt that he's one of the most dangerous kick returners in the NFL, but he's never quite been able to break through as a receiver.

In his career, he has just eight receptions for 69 yards, and would love to get more involved this season. It seems like he's catching the eye early in minicamp.

On Tuesday, he made a deep one-handed catch from Joe Burrow, as observed by Bengals.com's Dan Hoard:

Five observations from #Bengals practice:

1. Mike Gesicki made a terrific one-handed catch, but I think Charlie Jones topped it moments later.

“I know what I can do as a receiver,” said Jones. “If I get the chance; great. If not, I want to be the best returner in the league.” pic.twitter.com/9z3tApDekf — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 16, 2026

Jones spoke to Hoard after the session, and expressed his desire for a bigger role in the team. Although, he does recognise that the Bengals trust him with the return-man role too.

"I know what I can do as a receiver, if I get the chance; great. If not, I want to be the best returner in the league." Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones has an uphill battle to make an impact

The issue that Jones has is the level of depth that the Bengals have at wide receiver. He'll likely be the WR4 at best, unless he can really show that he's developed before we get to the start of the season.

Furthermore, the Bengals know what they have in Jones, and so are more likely to give rookie Colbie Young a chance, especially as he has really impressed during OTAs, and many believe he could develop into a real stud for the Bengals.

He may be destined to be a return-man

Assuming that Jones does struggle to make the grade as a receiver, he will always have a place on this team, as he's shown countless times that he is one of the best return players in the NFL.

Based on his comments when speaking with Hoard, it seems as though he would be content with that role, which could be a good thing for his career. Think about some of the best returners in the past, we're talking Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson and the likes. They are game winners, and Jones could become exactly that for the Bengals.