Bengals must seize Dey 3 of NFL Draft with players, production over traits

The Cincinnati Bengals came up four picks shy of selecting Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes in the second round. But that allowed them to select exciting pass rusher Cashius Howell with the 41st overall pick.

Then in the third round, they took Tacario Davis, which was a huge reach for a player who more than likely would’ve been available to them in the fourth round.

Now that Day 3 of the draft is upon us, the Bengals cannot take traits and hope. They must not rest on the laurels of a successful free agency, as seen in their fan base, while failing to seize further opportunities to improve their chances of a successful 2026 NFL season.

As Andrew Whitworth told us, the Bengals must “Seize the Opp.”

Bengals can’t run with need-based drafting now

Some who cover the team would argue that the Bengals need to take an offensive lineman at some point in the draft. But what is the point of taking the offensive lineman if the player isn’t ready, and would do more harm than good if he actually had to play in an NFL game?

That type of reasoning is akin to signing Max Scharping in free agency just because you needed a guard. With a little more time, care, and effort, the Bengals could have made a better decision then, and should find better solutions now.

If there is an offensive lineman available who can fill a role better than the options already on the roster, absolutely have at it.

What the team can’t do is forego better options at other positions, such as linebacker, to fulfill a perceived need on the offensive line, or any other position.

McCoy’s slide might be too good to ignore

There are still several players available at positions of need who can come in and contribute immediately to the team’s success. And others represent risk despite incredible upside.

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy falls into the latter rather than the former.

For a player that many draftniks had going to the Bengals with the tenth overall pick just before they traded it away, McCoy still being available is the shock of the draft.

Organizations must think there is something very wrong with his knee for him not to have received a phone call from a team thus far.

Nevertheless, he is heading into territory reminiscent of when Kansas City took guard Trey Smith in the sixth round in 2021. McCoy's draft value could be too much for a team to pass on in the fourth round.

That could be excellent news for any Bengals fan who wanted McCoy to fall to the team at ten a week ago.

Bengals have no excuse to ignore defensive value

One of the most important positions the Bengals needed to improve this offseason but have yet to address is linebacker.

Last year, they went with the two starting rookies of Demetrious Knight and Barrett Carter. That did not go very well.

However, there are still players available who could step in as an inside backer who could, at worst, be at depth to the linebacker room, and at most, compete for a starting job.

TCU’s Elarms-Orr and Buffalo’s Red Murdoch are linebackers who could come in and compete immediately for a room in need of an upgrade and ill-intentions when tackling.

Central Michigan’s Michael Heldman and Ohio State’s Caden Curry are two edge rushers the Bengals should also consider ahead of any potential reaches for need.

Day 3 offers offensive playmakers worth targeting

While Day 2 focused on the defensive side, the ball Bengals must not disregard the incredible offensive talent available in rounds four through seven.

Houston’s Tanner Koziol and Mississippi’s Dae’Quan Wright are excellent tight end prospects who will hopefully be on the board in round six if Cincinnati decides to go in another direction in round four.

However, if they do not think Kozoil will be available with the 187th pick, they should take a hard look at him with the 110th.

The Bengals are also in luck as there is a set of LSU receivers, Aaron Anderson and Barion Brown, who could help fill out the wide receiver room while pushing for the WR3 role.

In Brown's case, he could also come in and compete as a kick returner, along with pushing for a role with the offense.

And while running back is not a need, if someone as talented as Nebraska’s Emmett Johson or Washington’s Jonah Coleman is available, they will be difficult to dismiss summarily.

Day 3 has to be about players, not projects

The truth of the matter is, there won't be an offensive lineman who will be a better pick than any of the players mentioned above.

If the Bengals want another offensive lineman, they may have to wait for a waiver-wire pick-up or find a trade partner later this offseason.

Heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft, the Bengals must seek the best player available, no matter the position, to continue their promising offseason.

They must not rest on laurels just because we are in the late rounds of the draft. Rounds four through seven are critical to their potential success.