Bengals' next pick after Tacario Davis selection couldn't be clearer

If the Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 NFL Draft has proven anything thus far, it's that they're tirelessly committed to exorcising the demons that have plagued their defense amid three straight years of non-playoff football.

Even before the draft kicked off in earnest, the Bengals had already auctioned off their top pick at No. 10 overall to the New York Giants in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Then, they set the tone in Friday's second round by drafting Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell.

Despite adding Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen to the trenches, Howell was yet another dynamic pass rusher who Cincinnati couldn't resist adding to the mix. We'll see if Howell's historically short arms wind up costing him the chance to make a real impact at the NFL level.

Then, the Bengals addressed their clear need for a solid No. 3 boundary cornerback behind DJ Truner and Dax Hill by selecting Washington's Tacario Davis in Round 3 at 72nd overall. It was a solid selection on a towering 6'4" prospect who has legit 4.4 speed.

So how might the Bengals kick off Day 3? Well, with so many exciting defenders in tow, it might be time to invest in some future Joe Burrow protection.

Bengals should kick off Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft with Ted Karras' successor at center

A couple of the top consensus center prospects are still on the board. As the roster stands right now, Ted Karras is the only viable player with the all-important of snapping Joe Shiesty the ball.

But Karras' impact is more complicated and valuable than that. He helps Burrow set the protections and keeps the rest of the Bengals' men in the trenches on the same page.

Karras is also entering a contract year at age 33. He's not a high-end athlete by NFL standards to begin with. In other words, it's time to start looking toward the future and who might take his place.

Two names pop out: Auburn's Connor Lew, and Kansas State's Sam Hecht. The former tore his ACL last season, but should be ready to roll for the 2026 campaign. Hecht jumped onto draft radars at the Senior Bowl and started for the Wildcats his last two years of college.

From the start of 2024 onward, Hecht yielded zero sacks on 796 pass blocking snaps. Lew only let up two and four total QB pressures last year, and just one sack the season before on 686 aggregate snaps.

Can't recommend the fellas at Gridiron Grading enough. They do phenomenal work. They're also Bengals fans. Their advanced metrics and exhaustive draft prospect analysis come up roses for both Hecht and Lew.

2026 Center Class | Career Production Profiles



This is a strong center class compared to previous years.



Notes:

➖Sam Hecht has a long-term starter profile. Could make an argument he is OC1.

➖Jake Slaughter in the run game 📈

➖Connor Lew in the pass game📈 pic.twitter.com/iOKibTl7QR — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) February 26, 2026

Whether it takes trading up, or if they're lucky enough to trade back and still get one of them, the Bengals should absolutely acquire Hecht or Lew. Otherwise, what's the plan at that position?

Cincinnati made the curiously-timed decision to waive backup center Matt Lee in the weeks before the draft. Practice squad player Jacob Bayer is the new No. 2. That must change before the draft ends.

De facto GM Duke Tobin could roll the dice and wait until the later rounds. Problem is, the Bengals pick at No. 110 overall in Round 4, but not again until the sixth round at Pick 189. That's pressing your luck to find a viable Karras contingency plan.

I'm fully aware that linebacker remains a major question mark. Every single move of this offseason has suggested Cincinnati is running it back with second-year players Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter starting there. Doesn't sound great on paper, but that's the reality we're dealing with until further notice.

In the meantime, finding a new center like Hecht or Lew to hold the fort down up front for the remainder of Burrow's prime ought to be the Bengals' top draft priority on Day 3.

While it helps that the Bengals only have nine picks ahead of them in the fourth round, and can reasonably expect Hecht or Lew to be there at No. 110, Tobin and Co. had better not stand pat and see both of them fly off the board. Could be one of the low-key cruelest plot twists of the offseason.