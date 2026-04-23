Bengals' No. 41 pick is their most scrutinized 2nd-rounder in years

For the first time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals traded away their first-round pick for a player. With that, the draft begins for Cincinnati in the second round, with the 41st overall pick.

Now, after months of speculation and sometimes worry about which player Cincinnati would select at 10, all of that attention shifts to which player the Bengals select with their first pick of this year’s NFL draft.

And no matter who Cincinnati goes with, that player risks being more scrutinized than any other recent Bengals second-round pick.

Cincinnati has tons of success drafting in the second round

Fortunately, for the Bengals organization and fans, Cincinnati has a track record for identifying great, and sometimes even franchise-altering talent in the second round.

Some of those players include Andrew Whitworth, Chad Johnson, Chris Collinsworth, Giovanni Bernard, Corey Dillon, Carlos Dunlap, Tyler Boyd, Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, and DJ Turner, to name a few.

Now, and perhaps more than ever, all of our attention is firmly focused on their second round selection. Hopefully, they will be able to find another franchise-altering player on par with some of the names above.

Some Bengals’ second-round pressure makes diamonds, others not so much

The Bengals have had several scrutinized players selected in the second round, with varying levels of success, while some have been outright disastrous.

Quarterback Andy Dalton was under a microscope after being selected in the second round of the 2011 draft, at the same time when Palmer made good on his threat to retire before ever putting on the Bengals uniform again.

Dalton became one of the most underrated picks in Bengals history, as he led the Men in Stripes to five consecutive playoff appearances. For all of his arm talent and statuesque properties, Palmer only led Cincinnati to the playoffs twice in his seven-year stretch with the Bengals.

The Bengals took offensive lineman Jake Fisher in the second round after Cedric Ogbuehi went in the first round in 2015.

Both of those selections came under heavy scrutiny because, instead of selecting players who could help the team go further in the playoffs, Duke Tobin et al. chose the succession plan, opting to select players with the hope of eventually replacing Andrew Whitworth and Willie Anderson.

Those decisions turned out as swimmingly as anyone could have expected, and as badly as we knew they would when Commissioner Goodell called Ogbuehi’s and Fisher’s names.

Speaking of a more recent offensive lineman taken in the second round, Jackson Carman, who not only lacked good enough film for the front office to select him in the second round but also had major off-field concerns, leading several teams to remove him from their draft boards before the 2021 draft.

Bengals must avoid another second-round disaster

The selection and ultimate disappointment thus far of the Kris Jenkins pick is part of the reason the Bengals felt the need to go all in this off-season on the acquisitions of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence.

It may not be fair to put Demetrius Knight Jr in this category just yet. Still, given that the Bengals selected him with the intention of starting him right away, and how things ultimately turned out in 2026, it is not trending in the right direction.

And this is especially true when you consider some other names the Bengals passed over last year who turned out to have a more impactful impact on their team, and where Cincinnati's linebacker room currently finds itself.

In an offseason in which the Bengals have extensively gone all-in, they cannot afford to miss on this year’s second-round pick. That is not normally the standard for the player who will hear his name called after the first round, but it speaks to the level of scrutiny that this one will face once drafted.

Bengals’ 2nd-rounder must deliver immediate impact

If the Bengals can land an immediate starter with their 41st overall pick, it would represent immense value for the team.

Certain positions are worth more than others, so if the Bengals can come away with a linebacker or even pivot towards an offensive lineman or wide receiver that they can't help themselves from selecting, that represents even more value while also adding a player who provides immediate dividends towards the team's success.

At least, we hope that will be the case. But really, no pressure, young man.